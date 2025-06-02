Leeds United face one of the most crucial transfer windows in recent memory this summer.

Former Leeds United striker Luciano Becchio insists a fellow goalscoring No.9 must be Daniel Farke’s summer transfer priority.

Leeds are expected to strengthen across the board this summer as they prepare for the return of Premier League football to Elland Road, with top-level reinforcements needed in multiple positions. Reports have suggested Farke could have somewhere between £100-150million available to spend as 49ers Enterprises ‘attack’ the window in a bid to give their manager a proper shot at survival.

Among the many positions Leeds need to strengthen is striker, with questions hanging over all three current options. Neither Joel Piroe nor Mateo Joseph - the latter of whom has emerged as a transfer target across Europe - have any Premier League experience while Patrick Bamford, who scored 17 goals last time he came up with the Whites, turns 32 in September and has struggled for fitness more recently.

Becchio knows the importance of having a top-level No.9 upfront, having scored double figures in each of his five campaigns at Elland Road on the way to 86 goals in 221 games. And now the much-loved former Leeds star has urged 49ers Enterprises to ensure Farke is not left without an equally reliable frontman upon returning to the Premier League.

“I don't know who will stay, but we definitely need a goalscoring striker,” Becchio told Leeds Live. “Leeds needs a 100% scoring striker. This will really strengthen the team, because this year we were creating a lot of chances but not scoring. [Piroe] is a great striker with a lot of quality, but he's not a goalscoring forward.

“He can play as a second striker very well, linking up with his teammates to create chances. They have to make good signings. I think [overall] it's important to bring in three or four players with Premier League experience. That will give the group a boost and strengthen it.”

Will Leeds United sign a striker this summer?

Becchio will no doubt be encouraged to see Leeds linked with a host of striker options already, and the Argentinian is expected to get his wish of a new goalscoring No.9. It remains to be seen who that might be but there has been no shortage of links, the most reputable of which came from Sky Sports last month.

Reporter Rob Dorsett claimed Leeds were interested in Everton striker Beto, who ended the 2024/25 Premier League season with eight goals in 30 appearances. The 27-year-old found form under David Moyes and scored some crucial goals on the way to ensuring survival for the Toffees.

The YEP understands that, at present, a move would be difficult to pull off, given Beto is the only senior striker currently set to be at Everton beyond this summer. But Goodison Park chiefs are said to be in talks over a new contract for Dominic Calvert-Lewin and have made a new No.9 their early priority, which could improve Leeds’ chances.

Leeds have also been linked with Callum Wilson, who could become a free agent if he turns down a cut-price contract offer from Newcastle United, while young Brighton striker Evan Ferguson has also been named in a few reports. A mini transfer window is currently open and will remain so until June 10, albeit new arrivals at Elland Road in that brief period are unlikely.

