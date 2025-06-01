Leeds United look set for their most exciting summer in recent memory as preparations get underway for their Premier League return. The transfer window officially opened on Sunday June 1 and so business can now be done, albeit only for 10 days before the main window from June 16.

Elland Road arrivals are not expected to come during this first mini-window but that doesn’t mean nothing is happening in West Yorkshire, with recruitment chiefs hard at work identifying targets. And as is inevitable at this time of year, reports of transfer interest are starting to gather pace.

Links to Leeds will only intensify as the summer rumbles on but there is already so much excitement surrounding who could be walking out at Elland Road next season. And with that in mind, the YEP has attempted to draw up a dream starting line-up, if those rumours prove to be true.

1 . GK: Caoimhin Kelleher The Liverpool Echo claimed earlier this week Leeds were interested in Kelleher, although there is plenty of competition for the £20m-rated goalkeeper. Would be an excellent upgrade on Illan Meslier if the whited could fend off competition. | GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images Photo: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . RB: Jayden Bogle Continues to go from strength to strength at Leeds, with his £5m summer price-tag looking increasingly good with each passing week. Test will be how he copes defensively against the world's best wingers. | George Wood/Getty Images Photo: George Wood/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . CB: Joe Rodon Leeds will be expected to sign competition for Rodon this summer but the ever-present Welshman has earned his shot at Premier League football. Could easily have won Player of the Season and his skillset should translate well in the top-flight. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . CB: Pascal Struijk Debate continues as to whether Struijk or Ethan Ampadu should play at left centre-back, but when in doubt it's preferable to get as many of your best players on the pitch, and so the Dutchman needs to be in. Set-piece threat will be even more important in games Leeds are unlikely to dominate. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

5 . LB: Kostas Tsimikas The Daily Mail reported last month on Leeds interest in the Greek international, with Junior Firpo set to leave as things stand - albeit last month's retained list confirmed talks are ongoing. Tsimikas is expected to leave Liverpool this summer and could be available for around £15m. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales