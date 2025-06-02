Leeds United's signings after 2020 promotion to Premier League including record buy, young stars and £17m snip

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 07:00 BST

Leeds United’s summer transfer activity will likely be key to the club’s prospects of staying up.

Leeds United are heading back to the Premier League - and more gems like the ones landed in the summer of 2020 would do very nicely indeed.

Here, we look at the players that Leeds signed following the club’s last promotion to the country’s top flight after going up as Championship champions under Marcelo Bielsa.

Under their Argentine boss, the team then stormed to a ninth-placed finish in their first season back.

Five years on, Leeds are heading back to the country’s top flight but going up at a time when the last six teams promoted from the Championship have all gone straight back down.

Signed from: Wolves (loan move made permanent for £16m).

1. Helder Costa

Signed from: Wolves (loan move made permanent for £16m).

Signed from: Lorient (loan move made permanent for £5m).

2. Illan Meslier

Signed from: Lorient (loan move made permanent for £5m).

Signed from: Wigan Athletic (initially for the under-21s).

3. Joe Gelhardt

Signed from: Wigan Athletic (initially for the under-21s).

Signed from: Manchester City (on another season-long loan).

4. Jack Harrison

Signed from: Manchester City (on another season-long loan).

Signed from: Linfield (for the under-21s).

5. Charlie Allen

Signed from: Linfield (for the under-21s).

Signed from: Fulham (initially for the under-21s).

6. Cody Drameh

Signed from: Fulham (initially for the under-21s).

