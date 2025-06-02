Leeds United are heading back to the Premier League - and more gems like the ones landed in the summer of 2020 would do very nicely indeed.

Here, we look at the players that Leeds signed following the club’s last promotion to the country’s top flight after going up as Championship champions under Marcelo Bielsa.

Under their Argentine boss, the team then stormed to a ninth-placed finish in their first season back.

Five years on, Leeds are heading back to the country’s top flight but going up at a time when the last six teams promoted from the Championship have all gone straight back down.

1 . Helder Costa Signed from: Wolves (loan move made permanent for £16m).

2 . Illan Meslier Signed from: Lorient (loan move made permanent for £5m).

3 . Joe Gelhardt Signed from: Wigan Athletic (initially for the under-21s).

4 . Jack Harrison Signed from: Manchester City (on another season-long loan).