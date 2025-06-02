Leeds United are heading back to the Premier League - and more gems like the ones landed in the summer of 2020 would do very nicely indeed.
Here, we look at the players that Leeds signed following the club’s last promotion to the country’s top flight after going up as Championship champions under Marcelo Bielsa.
Under their Argentine boss, the team then stormed to a ninth-placed finish in their first season back.
Five years on, Leeds are heading back to the country’s top flight but going up at a time when the last six teams promoted from the Championship have all gone straight back down.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.