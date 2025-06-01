The long-term Leeds United target could be made available by Aston Villa this summer.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Long-term Leeds United target Emi Buendia looks set to be available for loan again this summer amid suggestions he could reunite with Daniel Farke at Elland Road.

Buendia will return to Villa Park this summer, having spent the second-half of last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, where he made just three starts and scored two goals. The Bundesliga side had an option to sign the 28-year-old permanently for €20million but that has not been triggered, signalling the end of his time at the BayArena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with Villa set to strengthen their own attacking ranks this summer, there is no clear place for Buendia and journalist Alan Nixon now reports via The Sun that he could be sent back out on loan for the 2025/26 campaign. And with the Argentinian thought to be keen on staying in the Premier League this time round, talk of a move to Leeds has been reignited.

Nixon suggests Buendia’s availability is ‘likely to attract the attention’ of Farke, given Leeds were keen on signing the creative midfielder both last summer and in January. Former CEO Angus Kinnear even went on record to confirm interest in the Villa playmaker, once the 2024 summer transfer window had closed.

“Emi Buendia was on our list, and very clearly from Aston Villa wasn't going to be released, and the player didn't want to come back down to Championship level,” Kinnear told The Square Ball. “He felt he'd served his time at Championship level.”

Those two key stumbling blocks have now been removed, with Villa looking to send Buendia out on loan while Leeds climbed out of the Championship and can offer Premier League football. But a move isn’t likely to be straightforward, with Nixon suggesting there are ‘other priorities’ for Elland Road chiefs to iron out before turning attention to a No.10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also the fact Leeds can only loan a maximum of two players from their Premier League rivals, which makes such slots highly coveted. And so Nixon suggests that while a move for Buendia could happen, it is likely one to look into further down the line.

'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'. | 'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'.

Where are Leeds United’s other transfer priorities?

While No.10 is certainly a position Leeds will want to look at this summer, reinforcements are needed across the board and other roles appear to have taken priority. Given Illan Meslier was dropped for the final seven games of last season, a new first-choice goalkeeper is expected to be right at the top of Farke’s summer shopping list.

Recent reports suggest the signing of a top-level striker is also a key priority, with neither Joel Piroe nor Mateo Joseph boasting any Premier League experience. Patrick Bamford has plenty of top-flight games under his belt but continues to suffer injury-related frustrations. He will also turn 32 in September having entered the final year of his contract this summer.

If ongoing talks with Junior Firpo do not lead to a new contract, he will leave as a free agent this summer and so Leeds will need to sign a first-choice left-back. At present, the 28-year-old is on international duty with the Dominican Republic but recent reports suggest he has received a proposal from French outfit Olympique Lyonnais.

Your next Leeds United read: James McAtee absence for City’s Club World Cup trip all but confirms summer exit