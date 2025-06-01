Reported Leeds United transfer target in advanced talks to join Premier League side

A reported Leeds transfer target is in advanced talks to join another Premier League side.

Leeds are heading back to the Premier League as Championship champions and the Whites have been heavily linked with a move for Liverpool’s 26-year-old keeper Kelleher.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sky Sports, though, are reporting that Republic of Ireland international keeper Kelleher is now in advanced talks to join predicted key new Leeds rivals Brentford.

Sky say Brentford faced competition from both Leeds and West Ham for the Liverpool keeper.

