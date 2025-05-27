Leeds United are named as one of two Premier League clubs reportedly interested in making a move for Gustavo Hamer this summer.

The Whites and Everton are reportedly interested in signing the Blades' playmaker following their play-off final defeat by Sunderland last weekend.

Sheffield United will remain in the second tier for another season and are expected to make player sales to make up for the lost revenue of missing out on Premier League football in 2025/26.

Hamer was crowned Championship Player of the Season this year, beating Leeds' Dan James and Burnley's James Trafford to the award after 10 goals and eight assists for Chris Wilder's side.

Since arriving in English football initially with Coventry City, the Brazil-born Dutchman has impressed in the EFL and was one of Sheffield United's more consistent players in the top flight as the team were relegated in 2023/24.

During that season, Hamer scored four and made seven assists for the South Yorkshire club who finished bottom of the table.

Last summer, Leeds were rebuffed in their attempts lure Hamer to West Yorkshire, seeing their £13 million bid rejected by the Bramall Lane hierarchy.

Wilder made public his dissatisfaction with Leeds' approach at the time, stating: “We had a chat with Gus, obviously there’s been speculation regarding him. I don’t know [if Leeds will make another bid]. I really don’t know what they’re thinking. Everyone knows what the bid is. They’ve brought in £120m [in player sales] and are trying to nick our player for what the bid is. I don’t know what it was supposed to do but it hasn’t done anything and it hasn’t from Gus’ point of view.”

talkSPORT have now claimed the 27-year-old is set to leave Bramall Lane this summer following the Blades' failed tilt at promotion.

"The players will be incredibly hurting, the supporters will be, the coaching staff will be. But it is what it is, and we’re going to have to deal with it," Wilder told the Sheffield Star about potential exits after their Wembley defeat.

What is Hamer’s contractual situation?

Hamer has two years remaining on his Blades deal but could be jettisoned reluctantly during the summer transfer window.

The player is represented by the same Leeds United-supporting agent as full-back Jayden Bogle, who swapped Bramall Lane for Elland Road last year and this season was promoted as a champion with the Whites.

What did Hamer say about last summer’s interest?

Earlier this year, the player spoke to the Star, about prior interest in his services: “Of course, there were some sounds, but that was, I think, more to make some chaos in the media personally. So we looked at each other, we shook hands, and we said let's do it this season.”