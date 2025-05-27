Leeds United have previously been labelled ‘front-runners’ to sign the experienced striker.

Leeds United have been handed a major boost in their reported pursuit of Callum Wilson amid suggestions Newcastle United will not trigger a 12-month extension on his contract.

Wilson is one of several strikers to have been linked with a move to Elland Road as Leeds prepare for their return to the Premier League, with Daniel Farke keen to add experience through the spine of his squad. A report from talkSPORT labelled the Whites as ‘front-runners’ to sign the 33-year-old, whose current contract at St James’ Park expires in the summer.

Newcastle do have an option to extend Wilson’s contract for a further year but that would mean keeping the same terms, with the striker believed to be one of the highest earners among Eddie Howe’s squad. And now The Athletic’s David Ornstein reports that a 12-month option will not be triggered by the club, who on Sunday confirmed their spot in next season’s Champions League despite losing 1-0 at home to Everton.

The report does state that Newcastle and Wilson have entered discussions over a new contract on fresh terms, but Ornstein describes those terms as ‘slightly more incentive-based’, which would suggest a lower basic wage. The former Bournemouth frontman will then be left to make his decision, whether it be to accept or look for a move.

Callum Wilson transfer latest amid Leeds United links

Wilson came on as a second-half substitute in that Sunday afternoon defeat to Everton and looked visibly emotional after full-time, taking in the plaudits of Newcastle supporters during a lap of the pitch on his own. That appearance was his 18th in the Premier League this season, however only two of those have been from the start and the experienced striker’s only goal came in an FA Cup victory over Birmingham City.

Newcastle’s decision against triggering that 12-month extension will likely have been affected by Wilson’s injury record, with back and hamstring issues fuelling another frustrating individual campaign. But speaking earlier this month, the 33-year-old sent a message out to those concerned about his fitness.

“I’m comfortable now. Financially, thankfully, I’m stable so that’s not an issue,” Wilson told the High Performance podcast. “I know I’m still able to provide for my family and put food on the table for them. I know my worth and I know my value and I’m still so hungry inside that even though I know Alex [Isak] is scoring goals, I’m still frustrated when the team sheet comes out and I’m not starting so I know I’m not ready to leave football yet.

“I’d love to leave football before football leaves me, I’d never let an injury stop me from playing - I think I’ve been fit now four-and-a-half months but I’ve probably only played 250 or 300 minutes and that side of things are frustrating because you don’t want the last few years of your career to fizzle away from you, especially when you’re worked so hard to get to that point. It’s all new for me at the moment but I’m just enjoying life, enjoying football and playing with a smile on my face. What’s meant to be will be.”

