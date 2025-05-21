Leeds United are reportedly interested in the striker who could become a free agent this summer.

Reported Leeds United target Callum Wilson has allayed fears over his injury record by insisting he’s been fit for almost five months.

Wilson is one of several experienced strikers to have been linked with a move to Elland Road this summer as Leeds prepare for their return to the Premier League. A report from talkSPORT over the weekend claimed Daniel Farke’s side were ‘front-runners’ to sign the 33-year-old, who could become a free agent if Newcastle United opt against triggering a 12-month extension to allow him to leave.

The former Bournemouth hitman’s experience and quality in front of goal is in little doubt, but a move to Elland Road would see questions asked over his fitness. Wilson has been unavailable for 29 games this season, according to Transfermarkt, having sat out two lengthy periods with back and hamstring issues. Transfermarkt’s statistics also state the striker has been injured for at least 100 days in four of the last five campaigns.

With Alexander Isak first-choice at St James’ Park and Newcastle in the market for attacking reinforcements, Wilson looks increasingly likely to call time on a five-year spell in the north-east. And in addressing his plans for this summer and beyond, the experienced striker sent a subtle message to potential suitors who could be put off by his injury record.

“I’m comfortable now. Financially, thankfully, I’m stable so that’s not an issue,” Wilson told the High Performance podcast. “I know I’m still able to provide for my family and put food on the table for them. I know my worth and I know my value and I’m still so hungry inside that even though I know Alex [Isak] is scoring goals, I’m still frustrated when the team sheet comes out and I’m not starting so I know I’m not ready to leave football yet.

“I’d love to leave football before football leaves me, I’d never let an injury stop me from playing - I think I’ve been fit now four-and-a-half months but I’ve probably only played 250 or 300 minutes and that side of things are frustrating because you don’t want the last few years of your career to fizzle away from you, especially when you’re worked so hard to get to that point. It’s all new for me at the moment but I’m just enjoying life, enjoying football and playing with a smile on my face. What’s meant to be will be.”

Should Leeds decide to pursue a move for Wilson, which would be relatively low risk if he does become a free agent, then they have a perfect example of how gambling on fitness can pay off. The Whites signed Manor Solomon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur last August despite him not playing competitive football for 11 months due to a serious knee injury, and he experienced early fitness issues in West Yorkshire.

But careful management and patience from Farke allowed Solomon to find both fitness and form, with the 25-year-old going on to prove decisive in the promotion race with three goals and five assists in that title-winning six-game winning run to end the season. Leeds are now weighing up a permanent move for the Israeli international, having been convinced he can remain fit throughout a demanding campaign.

