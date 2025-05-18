Leeds United have already been linked with the experienced striker’s teammate.

Leeds United have been tipped as favourites to sign Callum Wilson this summer with the Newcastle United striker possibly available for free.

Elland Road recruitment chiefs appear keen on adding Premier League experience to Daniel Farke’s squad this summer and a new No.9 is expected to be top of their shopping list. Neither 2024/25 Championship Golden Boot winner Joel Piroe nor Mateo Joseph have any English top-flight minutes while Patrick Bamford missed large chunks of the current campaign due to injury.

Leeds have been linked with interest in the likes of Everton striker Beto and Brighton youngster Evan Ferguson in recent weeks but according to talkSPORT, the newly-promoted Whites also have their eye on a potentially less expensive option. The report claims the West Yorkshire club are ‘front-runners’ to sign out-of-favour Newcastle frontman Wilson, with a move away from St James’ Park looking increasingly likely.

Back and hamstring issues have plagued Wilson’s 2024/25 campaign with only two of his 20 appearances coming from the start, while he’s only scored one goal which came in the FA Cup. The striker himself labelled this season ‘one of my worst’ last weekend but there is no doubt he has plenty of top-flight pedigree, with a total of 88 Premier League goals across 10 Premier League terms.

Wilson’s current contract expires this summer and while Newcastle have the option to trigger a one-year extension, it is claimed they will let him leave for free if the chance of regular football presents itself elsewhere. In theory, the Magpies could still activate that extension in order to get a fee for the 33-year-old, but in doing so might reduce the list of potential suitors, with manager Eddie Howe recently commenting on his striker’s long-term future.

Eddie Howe on Callum Wilson future amid Leeds United links

“He’s very much in my plans going forward, four games to go and he is a huge part of that,” Howe said of Wilson a fortnight ago. “I think that he has looked better and better in recent weeks. You have got to understand that Callum has been going through a pre-season in the shop window, as in – on the pitch, which is very difficult to do, but he needs the games to get back to his best form.

“I think he is getting there now. Physically, I see the Callum Wilson of old. He has stayed fit for a long period of time, which has been brilliant to see. I think on his long-term future, let’s wait and see how he performs and how he continues to look”

Leeds could in fact land a double swoop of Newcastle players this summer with multiple reports of interest in midfielder Sean Longstaff. Like Wilson, the midfielder’s initial deal was due to expire this summer but St James’ Park chiefs did opt to trigger a 12-month extension in order to protect his value, with a higher likelihood suitors would be willing to pay a fee.

But a contract expiring in 2026 still presents an opportunity for teams to negotiate a lower fee and reports earlier this week suggested Longstaff could be available for around £12million. There is expected to be plenty of competition for the 27-year-old, however, with Everton among those also linked.

