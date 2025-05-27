Patrick Bamford has shared his thoughts about his future.

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has made a five years future declaration on two conditions and outlined his post-playing hope.

Whites no 9 Bamford is approaching his eighth season with Leeds as his 32nd birthday approaches in September.

Bamford, though, whose Leeds contract runs until next summer, believes he has a good five more years of playing within him - provided two conditions are met.

Thereafter, despite being swayed by Marcelo Bielsa’s influence, the striker sees media work and not management as the likely route of direction when he finally hangs up his boots.

Speaking on Fozcast - The Ben Foster Podcast - Bamford was asked how long he wanted to play for and what would come after football.

The Whites striker pondered: “I'd like to play for as long as one, I still enjoy it and, two, I can still stay at a good level. And I reckon I have still got a good five years.

"I feel all right now. But as soon as one of those two goes I think I would then say that I am not going to force it.

“Since working under Marcelo, you look at the game a bit differently”...

"Afterwards, I toyed with the decision of ;do I want to do coaching and be a manager?’ But I don't know if I have got the energy to go through it!

"In my head I always said I am never ever going to be a manager and then in the last few years I think probably since working under Marcelo, you look at the game a bit differently and I thought ‘do you know what I could do it’.

“I have got ideas on how I would set up a team up and how it would work.

"But I can't be bothered! Honestly. The amount you have given up from being 16 to when you finally finish - hotels every other weekend - I don't want to do that. I want to be able to see my kids!

“It doesn't tick any boxes for me and I think I would like to go into the media. I think my ideal perfect job would be going to watch the big games but talking about it, being a pundit and stuff like that."