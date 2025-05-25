Leeds United’s starting line-up could look very different when the Premier League kicks off in August, with a summer of significant investment expected in West Yorkshire. Recent reports have claimed Daniel Farke could have more than £100million to spend, with reinforcements needed across the board.

Internal discussions will be well underway and the rumour mill is already kicking into gear, with the list of Elland Road transfer links growing longer every day. Leeds will need to get a lot of their business right this summer if they are to survive, with the gap between Championship and Premier League bigger than ever.

Of course, not every transfer report will be accurate and Leeds will also not actively pursue everyone they are interested in, but it’s exciting to see who could be walking out in that famous white shirt come August. And with that in mind, the YEP has attempted to draw up a dream-XI, should those rumours prove to be true.

1 . GK: Caoimhin Kelleher The Daily Mail claimed earlier this week Leeds were interested in Kelleher, although he is not first-choice to replace Illan Meslier. That is likely down to his price-tag which could rise up to £40m and the level of competition, but it would be a statement signing in a key position. | GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images Photo: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . RB: Jayden Bogle Continues to go from strength to strength at Leeds, with his £5m summer price-tag looking increasingly good with each passing week. Test will be how he copes defensively against the world's best wingers. | George Wood/Getty Images Photo: George Wood/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . CB: Joe Rodon Leeds will be expected to sign competition for Rodon this summer but the ever-present Welshman has earned his shot at Premier League football. Could easily have won Player of the Season and his skillset should translate well in the top-flight. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . CB: Pascal Struijk Debate continues as to whether Struijk or Ethan Ampadu should play at left centre-back, but when in doubt it's preferable to get as many of your best players on the pitch, and so the Dutchman needs to be in. Set-piece threat will be even more important in games Leeds are unlikely to dominate. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

5 . LB: Kostas Tsimikas The Daily Mail report linking Kelleher also claimed Leeds were interested in the Greek international, with Junior Firpo set to leave as things stand - albeit Saturday's retained list confirmed talks are ongoing. Tsimikas is expected to leave Liverpool this summer and could be available for around £15m. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales