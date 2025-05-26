Leeds United issue message after serious incident at Liverpool title parade
Leeds United have issued a message following Monday evening’s terrible events at Liverpool’s city centre title parade.
Hundreds of thousands of fans packed Liverpool’s city centre on Bank Holiday Monday for the club’s parade to celebrate the team’s Premier League title triumph.
News, though, then emerged on Monday evening that a car had collided with a number of pedestrians near the parade. A 53-year-old man has since been arrested.
A statement from Liverpool FC issued on social media platform X read: “We are in direct contact with Merseyside Police regarding the incident on Water Street which happened towards the end of the trophy parade earlier this evening.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this serious incident.
“We will continue to offer our full support to the emergency services and local authorities who are dealing with this incident.”
Leeds United quickly showed their support, issuing a reply of: “The thoughts of everyone at Leeds United are with those who have been affected and all at Liverpool at this time.”
