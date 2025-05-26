Harry Gray has made the most of a bizarre gift.

Young Leeds United striker Harry Gray has made another fresh breakthrough with the help of a bizarre gift.

Gray, 16, is away with the England under-17s squad at the under-17s Euros in Albania and the Leeds striker was handed his first competitive start at the level in Monday night’s crucial group stage finale against the Czech Republic.

England took just five minutes to open the scoring as Max Dowman netted and goals from Alejandro Gomes Rodríguez and Harry Howell then had the Young Lions 3-0 up with just 37 minutes on the clock.

Three minutes later, Gray got in on the act as he cashed in on an absolute gift through a howler from Czech keeper Adam Parr.

With his already 3-0 down, Parr made a solid save and then looked to hammer the ball down the pitch after throwing the ball into the air at the edge of the box.

Parr, though, completely missed his kick, the ball dropping at the feet of Gray on the edge of the box.

The Leeds then had the simple task of slotting the ball home into an empty net to notch his first goal at the level.

His strike put England 4-0 up and the Young Lions had done more than enough to record a victory, despite the Czechs netting twice after the break.