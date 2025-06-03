Leeds United have been linked with interest in the Middlesbrough man.

Sky Sports pundit Lee Hendrie wouldn't be surprised to see Middlesbrough cash in on reported Leeds United target Finn Azaz - although doing so could harm their Championship promotion hopes.

Leeds were linked with interest in Azaz last month, with The Irish Sun and the Irish Independent both naming Elland Road as a possible destination for the attacking midfielder, who is thought to be on the radar of several Premier League clubs. Crystal Palace and Bournemouth are also said to be keen on the 24-year-old amid suggestions a deal could cost prospective suitors around £20million.

Azaz was Middlesbrough’s talisman last season, with 12 goals and 11 assists placing him as one of just three Championship stars to hit double figures in both metrics - the others being Coventry City’s Jack Rudoni and Leeds loan hero Manor Solomon. Michael Carrick’s side will hope to improve on their 10th-placed finish by challenging for promotion but the sale of their most influential player would do little to improve their chances.

“I do feel that keeping Finn Azaz is a massive must for Boro, because they should be building around these kind of players if they are to go and materialise and take that plunge into the Premier League,” former Aston Villa and Sheffield United Hendrie told FLW. "You must see that when you let players like that go, or in Boro's case, they haven't had the success again this season of not getting play-offs and not even having that promotion push, you are going to start getting attention from other places.

"His creativity has been amazing. He's scored goals this season, and when Premier League clubs come calling, you find it hard to keep hold of these players, because then you need to start offering them bigger money. That's when you start getting in a mess. So, if someone comes in for him, it would not surprise me if Boro end up selling, and trying to rebuild again. But, I think that's been their downfall, and that's why they haven't been promoted in the last few seasons."

Will Leeds United sign Finn Azaz this summer?

It remains to be seen whether Leeds will pursue a move for Azaz, with the Republic of Ireland international joining an ever-growing list of reported transfer targets. Indeed, Elland Road chiefs will hold an interest in dozens of players, as would any well-run Premier League recruitment team, but the cohort they actively target will be significantly smaller.

Leeds will be expected to sign a creative midfield profile this summer, given they are known to have wanted a No.10 last year as Georginio Rutter’s exit became a real possibility. Former CEO Angus Kinnear confirmed interest in the likes of Emi Buendia and James McAtee, while a £13m bid for Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer was rejected.

Reports surrounding Hamer resurfaced last month with talkSPORT suggesting Sheffield United are resigned to losing the Dutchman following their Championship play-off final defeat to Sunderland. Leeds have also been fleetingly linked with fresh interest in McAtee and Buendia, the latter of whom is thought to be available on loan.

While Leeds are not closing in on any such signings, they have been working behind the scenes for several months and are expected to bring in a raft of first-team players before the September 1 deadline. Daniel Farke is expected to bring in players who will significantly improve the current squad and could have around £100m to spend.

