The reported Leeds United target could be sold to fund a £30m move.

Leeds United will have a keen eye on Newcastle United’s transfer business amid reports of interest in Nick Pope - with fresh suggestions the 33-year-old could be sold this summer.

Pope was linked with a possible move to Elland Road earlier this week, with the Daily Mail reporting on interest from Leeds and other Premier League clubs. Daniel Farke is expected to prioritise the signing of a first-choice goalkeeper for next season, with long-standing No.1 Illan Meslier dropped for the final seven games of last season.

A current stumbling block would be the fact Pope is currently No.1 at Newcastle, who will play Champions League football next season, but Eddie Howe’s side remain interested in Burnley star James Trafford. The Daily Mail reported on the likelihood Trafford moves to the north east and now The i’s Mark Douglas has suggested a sale of their current No.1 could be sanctioned.

The issue, as The i reports, is related to Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), with Newcastle unlikely to break even if they were to sell current back-up Odysseas Vlachodimos, who joined in a £20m deal from Nottingham Forest last summer. Furthermore, Howe is believed to have pushed to extend Martin Dubravka’s contract in January amid interest from the Saudi Pro League, a decision Douglas suggests ‘spoke volumes’.

Could Newcastle sell Leeds United target Nick Pope?

That leaves Pope, who is three years into a four-year contract he signed when arriving from Burnley in a £10m deal. In PSR terms, that fee will have been amortised - spread out - over the course of the contract, essentially tying Newcastle down to paying roughly £2.5m per year, which after three years will have seen £7.5m of that £10m fee committed.

Any sale of Pope over £2.5m would therefore generate a profit when it comes to PSR, and the England international is expected to fetch significantly more, despite being into the final year of his contract. Some reports have suggested a fee around £10m but that could feasibly rise if there is plenty of interest.

And there is likely going to be plenty of interest, if indeed Newcastle decide to cash in on Pope, who has been a regular starter in all three of his years at St James’ Park, helping them climb from mid-table into Champions League qualifiers. The former Burnley man has come in for some criticism regarding his passing out from the back but his shot-stopping ability is up there with the best, according to Howe.

“Yeah, it may seem funny to say that about a goalkeeper because that is obviously what they are there to do but I do think he’s one of the best shot stoppers I’ve had the privilege to work with,” the Newcastle boss said last month. “He has this ability to get his positioning right and he has long levers, big arms and legs that he manages to get touches on balls some other goalkeepers wouldn’t because of his size and stature.”

