Devoted Leeds United fan Elliot Bransby died in 2019 aged just 30 but his father has found a way to ‘spend time with him’ by calling in the help of Elland Road legends.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elliot passed away on November 16 2019 after falling ill from an undetected blood clot on his lung. He was obssessed with Leeds United and dedicated to his family. His absence is felt every day.

"It was so unexpected and he was just poorly for a couple of days, then he didn't make the next doctor's appointment," David told the YEP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It can't be put into words what it's like to be a bereaved parent, and only another bereaved parent can understand what I say, how I say it, what I do and why I do it, and I can understand them, but nobody else can. And I hope to God that nobody would ever understand me, because if you do, you too have gone through the same experience that is the most hideous life-changing event that no parent ever wants to experience. If you meet other parents, they just go away thinking 'there for the grace of God go I.' You know it happens to other people, but when it happens to you, it's like an absolute sledgehammer. I miss him desperately every single day."

In the wake of his passing, dad David took inspiration from one of Elliot's pals and fellow match-going Whites supporters James McGuigan. James' idea was a football match organised in Elliot's name that could raise money for a worthwhile cause. David took the idea and ran with it, straight in the direction Leeds United.

Leeds United legends

"I said to James you've got a cracking idea here, let me just develop it," he said. "Elliot was a devoted Leeds United supporter, loved his football. He travelled home and away, for many, many years. Even went abroad. He went to Norway on a pre-season tour. Obviously, Leeds haven't played in Europe so many years, but I'm sure he would have followed them. It was his life. He adored them - one thing he adored more than Leeds United was his family, his mum [Donna] and his dad - but Leeds was his real big interest.

"I thought it would be very fitting if we could try to get some celebrities involved to actually play in the game. I'm quite friendly with Terry Yorath and Terry himself is a bereaved dad to Daniel. And I approached Terry, and said I wanted Team Yorath to play Team Speed, to honour Gary. I wanted him to be the manager of Team Yorath in honour of Daniel. That's where it all started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I approached Howard Wilkinson to be manager of Team Speed. Then I had the basis, something to work with and I could approach other players and before you know it, I've got like, eight celebrities taking part. That was in the first year. So that's eight over two teams. We raised money for Andy's Man Club in honour of Gary and Daniel Yorath House, the disabilities trust in Garforth."

The first Elliot James Bransby Memorial match raised around £7,000. Last year's event was even bigger and the 2025 edition - set to take place on July 13 - has grown again, so much so that the memorial match needed a bigger venue.

"It takes me a good year to put everything together," said David. "Last year we had Team Bremner play Team Revie. The previous two events have been held at the Hemsworth Miners Welfare stadium, and we've now outgrown it. John Charles Centre for Sport agreed to host this year's event.

Charlton versus Gray

Team Charlton, in honour of Jack, will do battle with Team Gray, in honour of Eddie and Frank. Money raised will go to this year's chosen charity, The Homeless Street Angels. Players and guests will include Eddie Gray, comedian Jon Richardson, Neil Sullivan, Paddy Kenny and a number of sportspeople, television personalities, Coronation Street and Emmerdale actors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought we needed an ambassador to be the figurehead so I approached Gordon Strachan," said David. "And all I wanted him to do was just to say yes, because I could then approach sponsors. And then we have two other football ambassadors, Simon Grayson and Dominic Matteo. They can open the doors, I can only knock on with footballers. But every player that you see there, I personally approached, or have had somebody else approach them. We have approached thousands of businesses to be sponsors. We've now got all our costs covered, and some cash in the bank, which we will then build on with attendance money, raffle money and also kickback from traders on the day. Every single penny that we raise, after all our expenses, will go to a charity and the organisation. We don't take a penny out of this. The bank will be emptied after the event, all of it given to the Homeless Street Angels, and then we'll start again."

David is a seasoned fundraiser but this endeavour, for which he enlists the help of family and friends, is something he finds to be 'healing' when it comes to the tragic loss of a son.

"This is me spending time with Elliot, doing things in his honour," he said. "And it's healing therapy for me, doing some good for other people, because counselling didn't do anything for me, but what I'm finding is doing good is me just doing something good for somebody else.

"The Homeless Streets Angels, the work they do is fantastic. I've walked the streets with them on a couple of occasions, handed out blankets and sleeping bags and scarves and hats and gloves and food. And I come away, and I get home, I shut the door, the heating is on, there's food in the fridge and there's a hot meal ready for me the next day. These people are existing on cardboard boxes in shop doorways. This is me doing something I like to think wonderful for other people."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gates will open at 11am on July 13, with pre-match entertainment. At 12.30pm Leeds New Generation will take on Middleton Park Junior Blacks before the main event at 2.30pm between Team Charlton and Team Gray.