Star men have left expected key new Leeds United rivals - and the bookies have delivered a fresh verdict on their predicted final Premier League table for the 2025-26 campaign.

The first of two summer 2025 transfer windows only opened on Sunday morning but a host of notable deals have already been completed.

Among them are huge departures from teams that the bookies were already expecting to be towards the bottom half of next season’s Premier League.

Star Wolves man Matheus Cunha has left the Molineux club to join Manchester United for £62.5m whilst classy defender Dean Huijsen has departed Bournemouth to join Real Madrid for £50m.

Leeds are yet to sign or lose any key men aside from the departure of experienced midfielder Josuha Guilavogui upon the Frenchman’s contract expiring.

But there is no denying that likely key rivals now look weaker and the bookies have delivered a fresh take on how they think the final 2025-26 table featuring newly-promoted trio Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland will look.