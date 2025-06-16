Leeds United confirmed the signing of Wolfsburg’s out-of-contract striker on Sunday.

VfL Wolfsburg have urged Leeds United to ‘take good care’ of their former striker, Lukas Nmecha, following confirmation of his Elland Road move.

Leeds confirmed the signing of Nmecha on Sunday evening, just a few hours after the YEP first reported on the deal, with the 26-year-old officially set to make that switch once his Wolfsburg contract expires on June 30. A two-year contract has been signed with a statement from Elland Road confirming they pipped future Premier League rivals to the free agent striker.

Elland Road chiefs are expected to sanction the signing of another striker following Nmecha’s arrival, with Daniel Farke still in need of a nailed-on first-choice No.9. But the former Manchester City academy prospect will add greater depth to the current squad and is low risk, given he signed for free.

Nmecha decided to call time on a four-year spell in Germany, where he scored 19 goals in 73 games across all competitions for Wolfsburg. Talks had reportedly taken place over a possible extension but reports in Germany claim no agreement could be met between both parties.

As is customary, Leeds announced Nmecha’s arrival across their various social media profiles and despite leaving for free, it is clear the striker left with the best wishes of his former club. Underneath the Whites’ Instagram announcement, Wolfsburg’s official account wrote: “Wishing you all the best, Lukas! Take good care of him.”

Wolfsburg’s positive message is a good sign for Leeds, who are in need of a few extra strong personalities, particularly following Josuha Guilavogui’s exit. The experienced midfielder was also signed as a free agent and while his on-pitch contribution was minimal, he was a hugely important dressing room figure.

Leeds United could lose a number of strong dressing room figures

With reports suggesting Junior Firpo will also move on, potentially returning to Real Betis, and no certainty over the future of out-of-contract Sam Byram, Leeds could be losing an important core of experienced players. And so it’s important those points of reference for the younger stars are replaced.

Nmecha actually played alongside Guilavogui at Wolfsburg, before the latter joined Mainz for one season in the summer of 2023. And Leeds’ latest arrival revealed on Sunday he spoke with the much-loved former Whites midfielder before agreeing a switch to Elland Road.

“I'm really excited, happy. I just can't wait to get going,” Nmecha told LUTV following confirmation of his arrival. “I've got some people who have been here like Josh who I played with. He told me about the atmosphere, the fans and obviously I have played against Leeds in the Championship.

“It's a massive club and an exciting challenge. I can't wait to play in the Premier League with the team and do well. I trust Josh. He is probably one of the nicest guys in football that I know. He said it's a massive club, if I get the opportunity then I should definitely do it. He said the fans are crazy and the boys are good as well so he gave a really good first impression."