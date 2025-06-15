"Massive" - Lukas Nmecha reveals ex-Leeds United man's recommendation for Whites transfer and declares aim

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 15th Jun 2025, 16:27 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2025, 16:31 BST
Leeds have signed German international forward Lukas Nmecha on a two-year-deal.

Lukas Nmecha has revealed an ex-Whites man’s recommendation and declared his initial aim in his first words as a Leeds United player.

German international attacker Nmecha has become United’s first signing of the summer, joining the club as a free transfer upon his contract at VfL Wolfsburg expiring.

Leeds beat off competition from other Premier League sides to land the striker’s services - and Nmecha has revealed that ex-Whites midfielder Josuha Guilavogui specifically recommended that he should sign for the Whites.

“I'm really excited, happy. I just can't wait to get going,” said Nmecha to LUTV.

“I've got some people who have been here like Josh who I played with. He told me about the atmosphere, the fans and obviously I have played against Leeds in the Championship.

“It's a massive club and an exciting challenge. I can't wait to play in the Premier League with the team and do well."

Asked if Guilavogui had to sell the club much, Nmceha smiled: “I trust Josh. He is probably one of the nicest guys in football that I know.

"He said it's a massive club, if I get the opportunity then I should definitely do it.

"He said the fans are crazy and the boys are good as well so he gave a really good first impression."

