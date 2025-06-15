"Massive" - Lukas Nmecha reveals ex-Leeds United man's recommendation for Whites transfer and declares aim
Lukas Nmecha has revealed an ex-Whites man’s recommendation and declared his initial aim in his first words as a Leeds United player.
German international attacker Nmecha has become United’s first signing of the summer, joining the club as a free transfer upon his contract at VfL Wolfsburg expiring.
Leeds beat off competition from other Premier League sides to land the striker’s services - and Nmecha has revealed that ex-Whites midfielder Josuha Guilavogui specifically recommended that he should sign for the Whites.
“I'm really excited, happy. I just can't wait to get going,” said Nmecha to LUTV.
“I've got some people who have been here like Josh who I played with. He told me about the atmosphere, the fans and obviously I have played against Leeds in the Championship.
“It's a massive club and an exciting challenge. I can't wait to play in the Premier League with the team and do well."
Asked if Guilavogui had to sell the club much, Nmceha smiled: “I trust Josh. He is probably one of the nicest guys in football that I know.
"He said it's a massive club, if I get the opportunity then I should definitely do it.
"He said the fans are crazy and the boys are good as well so he gave a really good first impression."