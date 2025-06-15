Leeds United have completed their first signing of the summer.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have bolstered their attacking ranks by signing German international forward Lukas Nmecha from VfL Wolfsburg upon the striker’s contract expiring.

Signing a two-year-deal, the 26-year-old forward will officially become a Leeds player on July 1 as the club’s first signing of the summer ahead of United’s Premier League return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds fought off competition from other Premier League sides to land the signature of a forward who can play in the centre of the attack or also on the wing.

Nmceha began his career with Manchester City but the forward only made three appearances for the club who sent him out for loan spells with Preston North End, VfL Wolfsburg, Middlesbrough and Anderlecht.

The first of what Leeds hope will be an influx of players this summer

Having joined City’s Academy as a youngster in 2009, Nmceha ended almost a decade and a half with the club when signing for Wolfsburg on a three-year deal in the summer of 2021.

Nmecha arrived in the country today to progress the move that makes him the first of what Leeds hope will be an influx of players this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds are looking for at least five significant additions to raise the level of quality in the starting XI and want to strengthen the core of the side to give them the necessary physicality and strength for a difficult survival battle. According to club sources, Leeds will still be in the market for another striker.

Leeds are also hopeful of adding giant centre-back Jaka Bijol and have been locked in talks with Serie A side Udinese for the Slovenian defender.

A Leeds spokesperson said: “Having fought off competition from other Premier League sides for his services, everyone at Leeds United looks forward to welcoming Lukas to Elland Road.”