Lukas Nmecha has become Leeds United’s first signing of the summer.

Whites new boy Lukas Nmecha has stated very clearly his best position but with “variables” and insight into Leeds United’s Premier League plan.

German international attacker Nmecha is joining Leeds as the club’s first signing of the summer upon his contract expiring at Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg.

Nmecha, 26, will officially become a Leeds player on July 1 after signing a two-year deal following four seasons in the Bundesliga with a side who took the attacker from first club Manchester City.

Nmecha only made three appearances from the bench for City who sent him for loan spells with Preston North End, Middlesbrough, Wolfsburg and Anderlecht before joining Wolfsburg on a permanent deal.

The German international’s season-long loan spell at Anderlecht was particularly fruitful as he bagged 21 goals in 42 outings for his loan side in addition to three assists.

Speaking to LUTV, Nmecha declared without hesitation that he was a striker but one that was also variable in being able to play different positions across the front line.

“That's what I am used to and what I love doing”...

The new recruit believes his game will be well-suited to boss Daniel Farke’s ‘dominant’ style of football which Nmecha boldly said would be carried into the Premier League - albeit with the need to adapt against “big boys" in English football’s top flight.

“I'm a striker but I'm quite variable in where I can play,” said Nmecha to LUTV.

“But definitely a link up type of player, I like to make runs in behind and most importantly I love scoring goals."

Pressed on what he knew about the Leeds squad, boss Farke and the style of play, Nmecha reasoned: “I saw that there was dominance last season in terms of possession and the goals and I am an attacking player so obviously that's exciting for me.

"Of course in the Premier League there's some big boys in there where you can't play like that all the time. But I think the idea of the manager is to play good football, possession football. That's what I am used to and what I love doing.”