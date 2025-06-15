Leeds United are close to signing a new attacker.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United are close to completing the first transfer deal of the summer window as they prepare for the Premier League and bolster Daniel Farke's attacking options.

The YEP understands that versatile attacker Lukas Nmecha is close to becoming a Leeds United player as a free signing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His contract at Wolfsburg runs out at the end of this month and from July 1 he will be be part of Farke's squad for the 2025/26 campaign.

According to club sources Leeds will still be in the market for another striker after completing the signing of Nmecha.

The first of what Leeds hope will be an influx of players this summer

A former Manchester City player, the 26-year-old arrived in the country today to progress the move that makes him the first of what Leeds hope will be an influx of players this summer.

Leeds are looking for at least five significant additions to raise the level of quality in the starting XI and want to strengthen the core of the side to give them the necessary physicality and strength for a difficult survival battle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Began his career with Manchester City

Nmecha had an injury-disrupted last season in the Bundesliga but netted three times in his 19 appearances, though that amounted to just 455 minutes of league action.

A seven-cap Germany international, Nmecha began his career with Manchester City and had loan spells with Preston North End and Middlesbrough. A successful and prolific loan stint with Anderlecht in Belgium followed, before his permanent move to Wolfsburg in 2021.

Leeds are also hopeful of adding giant centre-back Jaka Bijol and have been locked in talks with Serie A side Udinese for the Slovenian defender.