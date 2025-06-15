Leeds United have confirmed the first of what they hope will be many summer signings, with free agent striker Lukas Nmecha arriving from Wolfsburg. The YEP exclusively reported on Sunday that a deal for the 26-year-old was progressing and he will be part of Daniel Farke’s 2025/26 squad, with club sources also adding another striker is wanted.
Watch ‘Leeds United: We Are Premier League’ in full now including exclusive interviews with YEP football writers Graham Smyth and Joe Donnohue
After submitting a £22million bid for RC Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra and making their move on Udinese’s Jaka Bijol, Leeds appear to be kicking into gear as one of the most important summers in recent memory gets underway. Alongside the aforementioned trio, a huge number of players across the Premier League and Europe have been linked with a possible move to Elland Road.
Of course, Leeds will not actively pursue every reported target but interest at least gives an idea as to the kind of player they are after. And to keep you in the loop on goings on in LS11, the YEP has the latest on every transfer story so far.