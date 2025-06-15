Leeds United have confirmed the first of what they hope will be many summer signings, with free agent striker Lukas Nmecha arriving from Wolfsburg. The YEP exclusively reported on Sunday that a deal for the 26-year-old was progressing and he will be part of Daniel Farke’s 2025/26 squad, with club sources also adding another striker is wanted.

After submitting a £22million bid for RC Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra and making their move on Udinese’s Jaka Bijol, Leeds appear to be kicking into gear as one of the most important summers in recent memory gets underway. Alongside the aforementioned trio, a huge number of players across the Premier League and Europe have been linked with a possible move to Elland Road.

Of course, Leeds will not actively pursue every reported target but interest at least gives an idea as to the kind of player they are after. And to keep you in the loop on goings on in LS11, the YEP has the latest on every transfer story so far.

1 . Illan Meslier The YEP reported earlier this summer that interest in the French goalkeeper was starting to ramp up, albeit no firm offers are thought to have been received yet. Reports of a move to Fenerbahce earlier this summer were wide of the mark at that time. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images Photo: Ed Sykes/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Junior Firpo The defender's exit was officially confirmed in early July and he has since signed a three-year deal at Real Betis. The YEP understands an offer from Leeds is on the table which represented a pay rise on his Championship wage but a reduction on what he earned when arriving from Barcelona. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Max Wober Told Austrian media during the June international break that Leeds want to sell him and has since joined Werder Bremen on loan. Decision came with Leeds unlikely to break even on his roughly £5m book value, which would mean a PSR loss. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Isaac Schmidt Joined Werder Bremen on loan for the campaign having played just over an hour of Championship football last season. The Bundesliga side have an option to buy for around £3.5m. | George Wood/Getty Images Photo: George Wood/Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Darko Gyabi Impressed on loan at Plymouth Argyle but is could be sold, with Leeds hoping to raise funds by trimming the fat of their squad. The YEP understands Leeds hope to get between £3-4m for the midfielder. | Getty Images Photo Sales

6 . Sam Greenwood Joined Polish outfit Pogoń Szczecin for around £3.4m last week, a record transfer for the country's top-flight. | Getty Images Photo Sales