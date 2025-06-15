The summer transfer window re-opens on Monday and with it, Leeds United are expected to kick into gear ahead of their Premier League return. Reports suggest Daniel Farke could have around £100million to spend and arrival number has already been confirmed, with the YEP reporting on Sunday that Lukas Nmecha will sign as a free agent following his Wolfsburg exit at the end of this month - an official announcement followed shortly after.

With moves made on RC Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra and Udinese defender Jaka Bijol, Leeds are showing plenty of ambition and expect to significantly improve Farke’s starting line-up come September 1. There have also been links to top-level additions across the board, with another striker likely to follow Nmecha.

Leeds hope Nmecha’s arrival will be the first of several solid additions and there is growing hope Bijol could soon follow, while a huge number of rumours give an idea into the profile Elland Road chiefs are looking at in each position. And with that in mind, the YEP has attempted to draw up a strongest possible line-up, based on those rumours.

1 . GK: Lucas Perri Leeds got a deal over the line for Perri earlier this summer and he has come straight in as first-choice. A few early questions so far but the Brazilian should add plenty of experience across the campaign. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . RB: Jayden Bogle Earned another shot at the Premier League following an excellent 2024/25 campaign and looked great so far, linking up really well with whoever is ahead of him at right-wing. Test will be how he copes with the world's best wingers running at him, although one-v-one defending has improved a lot. | Manchester United via Getty Imag Photo Sales

3 . CB: Joe Rodon Ever-present Rodon has earned his shot at Premier League football, having rarely been given a chance at Spurs. Could easily have won Player of the Season and his skillset should translate well in the top-flight. | Manchester United via Getty Imag Photo Sales

4 . CB: Jaka Bijol Leeds confirmed the permanent signing of Bijol in June and he should come into the starting-XI from now onwards. Has looked a real step up on either side of the centre-back pairing and settling in nicely. A huge physical presence. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson Like Bijol, the 26-year-old Sweden international is vastly experienced and entering the prime of his career. Has looked impressive so far and should only improve as he adjusts to the Premier League and his new club. | Getty Images Photo Sales

6 . CDM: Ethan Ampadu Has been a huge miss after that opening-weekend win over Everton due to a knee injury, proving once again how important he remains at the base of Farke's midfield. Is expected to remain one of the first names on the teamsheet once he returns. | Getty Images Photo Sales