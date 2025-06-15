The summer transfer window re-opens on Monday and with it, Leeds United are expected to kick into gear ahead of their Premier League return. Reports suggest Daniel Farke could have around £100million to spend and arrival number has already been confirmed, with the YEP reporting on Sunday that Lukas Nmecha will sign as a free agent following his Wolfsburg exit at the end of this month - an official announcement followed shortly after.
Watch ‘Leeds United: We Are Premier League’ in full now including exclusive interviews with YEP football writers Graham Smyth and Joe Donnohue
With moves made on RC Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra and Udinese defender Jaka Bijol, Leeds are showing plenty of ambition and expect to significantly improve Farke’s starting line-up come September 1. There have also been links to top-level additions across the board, with another striker likely to follow Nmecha.
Leeds hope Nmecha’s arrival will be the first of several solid additions and there is growing hope Bijol could soon follow, while a huge number of rumours give an idea into the profile Elland Road chiefs are looking at in each position. And with that in mind, the YEP has attempted to draw up a strongest possible line-up, based on those rumours.