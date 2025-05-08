Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reports have emerged surrounding Leeds United interest in Everton striker Beto.

Leeds United have been linked with a move for Everton striker Beto this summer as the club plot an overhaul of Daniel Farke's squad after securing promotion back to the Premier League.

The Whites are in the market for a centre-forward this summer despite first-choice attacker Joel Piroe winning the Championship's 2024/25 Golden Boot prize. Piroe has limited top flight experience throughout his career and the feeling among supporters is relying on the Dutchman to keep Leeds in the Premier League may be a risk given back-up options Mateo Joseph and Patrick Bamford contributed a combined three goals during the Whites' triumphant Championship campaign.

Sky Sports reported earlier this week that Everton striker Beto has emerged as a possible candidate to arrive at Elland Road this summer. The YEP understands, however, that any talk of Beto joining Leeds is premature given he is the only senior centre-forward on the blue half of Merseyside contracted to the club beyond the end of the 2024/25 season.

Everton contract situation complicates Leeds United Beto move

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has been sidelined since January, sees his contract expire at the end of next month, whilst Armando Broja is expected to return to Chelsea upon the completion of his loan at Goodison Park. Meanwhile, the younger, unproven Youssef Chermiti has appeared only four times in the Premier League this term and is yet to find the net for the Toffees in 24 appearances.

Beto has scored seven times for Everton this season, hitting form during a crucial period shortly after the turn of the year in which he scored five times in four consecutive appearances, when all of David Moyes' alternatives were unavailable. The player remains contracted on Merseyside for another two years and was signed for £20 million back in 2023 meaning any transfer would not be cheap to complete.

Leeds could test the Toffees' resolve with a bid before the June 30 accounting deadline, which would allow Everton to better their Profitability and Sustainability headroom for the 2024/25 financial year, however, after July 1 Everton will be less inclined to accept bids for players from divisional rivals due to an improved financial position after their takeover by the Friedkin Group. Sources on Merseyside have indicated to the YEP that a Beto sale is possible this summer, but only if Everton sign a new striker and tie Calvert-Lewin down to a new deal, which would render the Guinea-Bissau international, reportedly courted by Leeds, as third-choice.

Either way, the aforementioned external factors are likely to delay any possible Elland Road arrival. United face the added complication of being a positional rival of Everton's next season with the two sides likely to be battling it out nearer the bottom end of the Premier League table, as well as the Toffees' long-standing interest in Willy Gnonto, which could permeate any future Beto negotiations.

Everton insider provides Leeds United Beto clarity

Gnonto remains a player Leeds are keen to keep hold of and similarly, would be reluctant to strengthen a rival with. Talks are not understood to be underway and Beto's future is not likely to be decided in the coming weeks, or even months, as Everton must first plan their squad for 2025/26.

A trusted Everton insider has also told the YEP it is difficult to envisage the club selling a player who has been an important part of the second half of this season so early in the summer window, firstly to a rival, and secondly whilst so much is still up in the air regarding other centre-forwards.

The summer transfer window opens for all clubs in England on June 16, although most business is expected to be conducted from July onwards. Leeds' own PSR position is likely to dictate how much the club have to spend this summer, which may be less than the figure in excess of £100 million reported elsewhere.

United reported a £60 million loss in their 2023/24 financial accounts, meanwhile PSR headroom for the three-year accounting period ending June 30, 2025 will be in the region of £61-62 million having participated in the Championship for two of those three seasons where allowable losses are significantly lower than the permitted threshold in the Premier League.

Leeds avoided a PSR-related sanction for the accounting period July 1, 2021 - June 30, 2024 due to the club's tax deductibles over that same period. Such allowable expenses include infrastructure and academy costs, the running of the Leeds United Women's team and community schemes. Chairman Paraag Marathe has also vowed more recently that the club will spend every penny they are able to in order to be competitive in the top flight.