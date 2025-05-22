Leeds United have been linked with interest in the Everton striker as Daniel Farke eyes Premier League experience.

Leeds United may have been dealt a big boost in their pursuit of Beto as reports emerge surrounding Everton’s hunt for a new striker.

Beto was named as a possible target for Leeds earlier this month, with Elland Road recruitment chiefs keen to add Premier League experience through the spine of the team. Sky Sports claimed Daniel Farke could have more than £100million to spend and around £30m of that will be set aside for a No.9 to compete with 2024/25 Championship Golden Boot winner Joel Piroe.

At the time of the initial report, however, the YEP understood a move for Beto would prove difficult given he is the only senior striker on Merseyside whose contract runs beyond this season. Everton insiders indicated that while a deal was not impossible, it could only stand any chance of going ahead if the Toffees sign a No.9 of their own while also tying Dominic Calvert-Lewin down to fresh terms.

A fresh report from The i now details Everton’s ‘hunt’ for a new striker this summer, with manager David Moyes planning for an overhaul on Merseyside. At present, more than a dozen first-team players are set to leave either at the end of their loan deals or when contracts expire, with a decision on one loanee kickstarting their pursuit of a fresh face upfront.

Everton make transfer decision on Chelsea loanee Armando Broja

Everton signed Armando Broja on loan from Chelsea towards the end of last summer but, as has been expected for some time, the report claims they will opt against triggering a £30m permanent clause. Albanian striker Broja has failed to score in 11 appearances and a raft of injury issues have kept him out, with Moyes prioritising availability when it comes to recruitment.

Goodison Park chiefs - including former Leeds CEO Angus Kinnear, who made the switch official earlier this month - are said to have made a ‘pitch’ to sign Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, whose £30m release clause is expected to be triggered by multiple clubs. But the 22-year-old appears more likely to join the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea or Newcastle United.

Calvert-Lewin is also in talks over a new deal on Merseyside and if the 28-year-old opts to move elsewhere this summer, The i suggest Everton will look to sign two strikers. That could effectively demote Beto to third-choice, which could then soften the Toffees’ stance on a possible sale.

But even if Everton do become open to selling Beto, who is on 10 Premier League goals for the campaign, they will likely demand a significant fee for the 27-year-old, who has two years remaining on his contract. There could also be a reluctance to strengthen a team like Leeds, who they may consider a positional rival in next season’s Premier League.

Moyes is said to be leading Everton’s recruitment drive this summer and, the report suggests, there is a ‘newfound ruthlessness’ on Merseyside as the club look to step away from yearly relegation trouble. The Toffees have already confirmed players such as Ashley Young, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Asmir Begovic will be released when their contracts expire.

It remains to be seen how Everton will plan to proceed with Jack Harrison, whose second loan spell away from Elland Road is coming to an end. There is no permanent clause in his season-long switch and following Leeds’ promotion back to the Premier League, the winger can no longer trigger an exit clause.

