A busy summer is expected at Leeds United ahead of their Premier League return.

Leeds United could be about to embark on their most expensive transfer window ever with reports suggesting Daniel Farke could have around £150million to spend.

A busy summer is expected at Elland Road as Leeds prepare for their return to the Premier League, with reinforcements needed across the board. Farke’s side racked up 100 points on their way to the Championship title but few would expect the exact same squad to thrive against top-flight opposition.

Recruitment chiefs are thought to be keen on adding top-level options through the spine of the squad but doing so will not come cheap, with some early reports suggesting around £100m was due to be available. But now the Daily Mail have gone even further, claiming Farke will have a whopping £150m to play with.

Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) will allow Leeds maximum losses of £61m next season, due to spending their previous two years in the Championship, but owners 49ers Enterprises will look to raise extra funds through multiple routes. Reports last month suggested they had already issued around £120m worth of new shares in the club to existing investors, while broadcast revenue will increase significantly.

Chairman Paraag Marathe has already described this summer as the most important ‘in decades’ at Elland Road, promising to spend every available penny on transfers in a bid to retain Leeds’ Premier League status. And it appears lists of possible targets are already being drawn up ahead of the main transfer window opening on June 16 - business is unlikely in the 10-day mini-window that started today.

Marathe also refused to rule out player sales in an interview with the YEP and other local media last month, insisting himself and other decision-makers will assess ‘the whole bag, ins and outs.’ And the Daily Mail report also suggests ‘some of the bigger names’ could be sold to create some financial headroom.

Who could Leeds United sign this summer?

The Daily Mail report goes on to focus on the key positions Leeds are looking to strengthen, with a replacement for Illan Meslier as first-choice goalkeeper an obvious priority. Elland Road chiefs are said to have ‘discussed’ a move for in-demand Liverpool shot-stopper Caoimhin Kelleher, while Wolves’ Sam Johnstone and Aaron Ramsdale of Southampton are also named.

Leeds are currently set to lose Junior Firpo following the expiration of his contract, albeit talks are ongoing, with the Dominican Republic international recently receiving a proposal from Lyon. Kelleher’s Liverpool teammate Kostas Tsimikas has been touted as a possible successor.

Midfield strength is also expected to be a key point of focus in West Yorkshire, with Borussia Monchengladbach captain Julian Weigl of ‘major interest’, given he played under Farke in Germany. A move for Leeds academy graduate and 2019/20 title-winning hero Kalvin Phillips is also said to have been discussed.

Further forward, the report names Gustavo Hamer as a possible target, with talkSPORT suggesting interest in the Dutchman had been reignited following Sheffield United’s Championship play-off final defeat to Sunderland. A permanent move for Manor Solomon is also thought to be on the radar, while at No.9 Callum Wilson, Evan Ferguson and Jamie Vardy are all named.

