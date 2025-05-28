Leeds United and Everton appear to be shopping in similar markets this summer.

Leeds United could face fresh competition in the race for Callum Wilson as reports emerge of interest from familiar rivals Everton.

Wilson was linked with a move to Elland Road earlier this month with talkSPORT naming Leeds as ‘front-runners’ to sign the Newcastle United striker. St James’ Park chiefs will opt against triggering a 12-month extension on the 33-year-old’s contract and while talks are ongoing over reduced terms, he is currently set to become a free agent this summer.

News of Wilson's impending free agent status will come as a boost to Leeds but it appears to have piqued the interest of a future Premier League rival, with The Sun now claiming Everton have joined the race. David Moyes is looking to sign at least one striker this summer, with current option Dominic Calvert-Lewin also into the final weeks of his Goodison Park contract.

Everton and Leeds look set to become transfer rivals throughout the summer, with the two Premier League clubs seemingly shopping in similar markets ahead of the 2025/26 season. Both were named as possible destinations for Gustavo Hamer on Tuesday evening, with the Dutchman expected to leave Sheffield United following their Championship play-off final defeat to Sunderland.

Leeds are also interested in Everton’s own striker Beto, albeit a deal is currently difficult to do given the 28-year-old will be Moyes’ only senior striker going into next season as things stand. And it now appears the two clubs could be fighting for Wilson, whose fresh contract offer from Newcastle is believed to be incentive-based but on reduced basic terms.

Will Callum Wilson be guaranteed a starting spot at Leeds United?

One sticking point in the report, however, is the suggestion Wilson could be tempted by a move to Elland Road, given he would be ‘guaranteed’ to play every week under Daniel Farke, so long as he can remain fit. But while the former England international certainly has the quality to be first-choice at Leeds, minutes are never promised.

Leeds missed out on a number of possible loan options during their two years in the Championship for that reason, with top Premier League clubs seeking game-time assurances when sending young stars out on loan. But Farke refuses to make such promises and spoke at length on the matter after previous target Jesurun Rak-Sakyi joined rivals Sheffield United from Crystal Palace.

"As long as I'm responsible in this role for a club, this will always be the case because for me it's not about salaries, CVs, transfer sums, loan or permanent, how highly a player is valued on Transfermarkt or whatever,” Farke said last summer. “Names are not important to me, just what you deliver and the quality you show on the training pitch and in games, behaviour in the dressing room, identification and commitment.

“It's never a guarantee whoever I bring in that he plays. There will never be a guarantee in the contract, as long as I'm in charge, because I don't think it's healthy in implementing a performance culture - and that's how I work.”

