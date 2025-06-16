Leeds United will need to offload some current squad members to make room for incoming transfers.

Leeds United kicked off their summer recruitment on Sunday with confirmation of Lukas Nmecha’s arrival from VfL Wolfsburg.

The 26-year-old striker put pen to paper on a two-year contract and will further improve Daniel Farke’s attacking depth, with Elland Road chiefs still in the market for another No.9. Leeds are expected to be busy throughout the summer with top-level reinforcements needed across the board - albeit that means some decisions will need to be taken on current squad members.

The arrival of first-team players will naturally push those already on the fringes further down the pecking order, and while Paraag Marathe has suggested sales could be sanctioned, there might also be scope for a loan exit or two. And with that in mind, the YEP has taken a look at five current squad members who might benefit from a temporary move.

Mateo Joseph

Nmecha’s arrival means Leeds now have four strikers on their books aged 21 or over and with another expected before September 1, someone will surely have to go. The YEP understands Joseph is not for sale, despite ongoing reports of interest from Real Betis, and club chiefs have indicated only a serious permanent offer could change that situation.

But perhaps a loan move could be beneficial, with promising 21-year-old Joseph in need of regular football that doesn’t appear forthcoming in West Yorkshire. A strong temporary spell away would either increase his transfer value even further or set him up as a longer-term option to lead the line at Elland Road.

Isaac Schmidt

Described as a ‘young and interesting’ prospect by Farke upon his £2.5million summer arrival, Schmidt was used sparingly during last season and as things stand it’s difficult to see that changing as the level of opposition ramps up. Leeds might be losing out-of-contract pair Junior Firpo and Sam Byram this month but they are also expected to recruit at full-back.

Schmidt isn’t currently likely to step in as first-choice right-back ahead of Jayden Bogle, while he is still only 25 and just 12 months into a four-year contract. So perhaps a loan exit would offer him the chance to play regularly and continue making an impression on the international stage with Switzerland.

Harry Gray

Farke has been very careful not to rush anything with Gray, who only turned 16 in October and got his senior debut in the final minutes of April’s 6-0 thumping of Stoke City - not that you’d have thought as much, given his central role in the promotion celebrations. But if the young striker can develop physically over the summer, he might need a more stern test than under-21 football.

Gray is unlikely to climb the pecking order at No.9, not least because Nmecha and another senior option are expected to come in, and might get the itch to play regularly. Leeds certainly won’t be looking to sell their latest star, but a loan could help aid his early development.

James Debayo

Debayo was another who took early steps into senior football last season, with two appearances off the bench against Plymouth Argyle and Millwall. The 19-year-old looked assured on both occasions but with Leeds in the market for a new centre-back - namely Jaka Bijol - he will fall down the pecking order by at least one.

The defender will turn 20 in July and might consider himself ready for a regular stint in senior football, which is unlikely to be forthcoming at Elland Road. Another who could benefit from a temporary switch.

Darko Gyabi

The YEP reported earlier this month that Leeds would look to sell the midfielder and two other 2024/25 loan exits, Sam Greenwood and Joe Gelhardt, for around £10m combined. All three are therefore expected to leave permanently but at 21, Gyabi arguably has the most potential of all three and cost the most initially at £5m.

One would imagine he is therefore the most likely to go back on loan, if Leeds do not receive an offer which satisfies them. Gyabi undoubtedly has the potential to see that £5m price-tag repaid in the future.