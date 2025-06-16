Leeds United’s summer signing will bring a number of important qualities to Daniel Farke’s Premier League squad.

Leeds United’s first summer signing Lukas Nmecha will add depth and top-flight experience to Daniel Farke’s squad - but a lesser-mentioned benefit could prove just as important heading into the transfer window.

Nmecha’s free transfer from VfL Wolfsburg was officially confirmed on Sunday evening, with the striker signing a two-year contract that will keep him at Elland Road until 2027. The 26-year-old is expected to provide competition upfront but the YEP understands recruitment chiefs will remain in the market for another No.9.

The 6ft 1in striker will add a level of physicality to Leeds’ attacking unit while also boasting international experience with Germany, but his status as a home grown player provides an added benefit to the low-risk free transfer. As per Premier League rules, Farke will have to name a minimum of eight home grown players in his 25-man squad, for which under-21s like Harry Gray or James Debayo don’t count.

The Premier League defines a home grown player as one who meets the following criteria: “A player who, irrespective of nationality or age, has been registered with any club affiliated to The Football Association or the Football Association of Wales for a period, continuous or not, of three entire seasons, or 36 months, before his 21st birthday (or the end of the season during which he turns 21).”

Despite being born in Hamburg and playing for the German national team on seven occasions, Nmecha qualifies as home grown due to his early years in the Manchester City academy. The striker actually went to school in Manchester and joined City as a child, eventually spending 14 years with the club before joining Wolfsburg in 2021.

He also came through the age groups at international level for England before switching allegiance to represent Germany Under-21s in 2019, while that 14-year spell at City included loan moves to Preston, Wolfsburg, Middlesbrough and Anderlecht. But he comfortably fits the Premier League’s definition of home grown, having spent more than seasons in England before his 21st birthday.

Which Leeds United players are home grown?

With the EFL also requiring eight home grown players to be in any 25-man Championship squad, Leeds are already well-placed to meet that quota in the Premier League. All in all, 13 squad members who are contracted to play beyond this summer are considered home grown - but it is unlikely all will remain.

First-team regulars Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu, Dan James and Largie Ramazani are all widely expected to be in Farke’s 25-man squad for next season, while experienced goalkeeping pair Karl Darlow and Alex Cairns will likely stay on board. Patrick Bamford also fits the definition.

Having turned 21 earlier this season, January 2022 arrival Mateo Joseph should also now be considered home grown, with the definition specifying he can complete three years ‘before his 21st birthday (or the end of the season during which he turns 21).’ Pascal Struijk is also considered home grown due to the above stipulation, but summer 2022 signing Willy Gnonto is not as he joined after the 2022/23 campaign started and has therefore not yet completed three years or three full seasons.

Last season’s loan trio of Darko Gyabi, Joe Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood are all considered home grown - the former of which turned 21 in February - albeit none of the three are expected to be in the 25-man squad. Sam Byram also fits the bill, but he is out of contract this summer.

And so while Farke currently has enough players to fulfil his eight-man home grown quota, that could easily change with uncertain futures for the likes of Gyabi, Gelhardt, Greenwood and Byram. Things can change quickly elsewhere, too, and Leeds could feasibly wave goodbye to others who fit the bill if serious offers come in, with Nmecha’s home grown status potentially easing the pressure in that respect.