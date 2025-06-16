Leeds United could be rivalled by another Premier League club in their bid to land Slovenian international defender Jaka Bijol, according to reports.

It was previously reported by the YEP that Udinese were willing to accept £17 million for the 6ft 4in centre-back, however, it now appears Newcastle United could hijack the deal.

Bijol is said to have agreed personal terms on a proposed four-year contract at Elland Road, although Leeds and Udinese are not yet at a stage where a fee had been agreed.

Newcastle are known to be in the market for a central defender this summer with Fabian Schar and Dan Burn both in their 30s, while Sven Botman has struggled with injury problems since joining from Lille OSC. Club captain Jamaal Lascelles is another option at centre-half but missed almost the entirety of last season with an anterior cruciate ligament rupture.

The Magpies can offer Bijol UEFA Champions League football this coming season, while Leeds are likely to be embroiled in a battle to retain their top flight status. At Elland Road, though, Bijol is likely to be one of Leeds' starting centre-backs, which may not be the case at St. James' Park.

Sky Sport claim Leeds had a £12.8 million offer for Bijol rejected by Udinese, who are said to owe a percentage of any future transfer fee to Bijol's former club CSKA Moscow. Sources on the continent believe Bijol's time at the Dacia Arena is up with the towering 26-year-old supposedly saying his goodbyes to Udinese teammates at the end of last season.

Leeds completed their first signing of the summer window over the weekend, adding Lukas Nmecha on a free transfer from VfL Wolfsburg, which will become official on July 1. The 26-year-old striker has signed an initial two-year contract at Elland Road.