Leeds United could raise up to £10 million through the sale of three academy products this summer transfer window.

The Whites are expected to make tough decisions in the transfer market over the coming months which could include the departure of former youth prospects who do not appear in Daniel Farke's future plans.

It is probable ex-academy trio Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood and Darko Gyabi will leave Elland Road this summer after a series of loan spells during the past few seasons.

Gelhardt spent the second half of 2024/25 at the MKM Stadium, helping to stave off relegation with Hull City, while Greenwood was similarly fortunate with loan side Preston North End, who also escaped the drop. Gyabi, on the other hand, was not so lucky with Plymouth Argyle who returned to the third tier but enjoyed a productive campaign from an individual standpoint.

The three players, signed for a combined £7.5 million from Wigan Athletic, Arsenal and Manchester City, respectively, could fetch a cumulative sum in the region of £10 million, should there be sufficient Championship interest.

Prior to Hull boss Ruben Selles' sacking on Humberside, the Spaniard expressed a desire to keep Gelhardt at the club, which has been echoed by Tigers supporters. Greenwood, meanwhile, featured regularly at Deepdale and while a permanent stay seems unlikely, with 10 goals in 76 Championship appearances it is probable clubs at the level Leeds have recently left behind will still be interested. Gyabi is also expected to have second-tier suitors this summer after a promising 18 months at Home Park.

Sources indicate Leeds' asking price for each player is in the region of £3-4 million, which would see the Whites make a profit on Gelhardt and Greenwood, whilst recouping most of their £5 million investment in Gyabi three summers ago.

Approximately half of the teams in the Championship last season made summer signings for similar fees, suggesting the asking price Leeds are believed to have set would not exclude interested clubs.

Interest from abroad is also a possibility, however, second tier clubs on the continent could be put off by Leeds' supposed valuation while first tier interest may not be as strong.

Leeds' recruitment structure is said to be leaning on the expertise of backroom figures who have dealt with the players in question whilst out on their respective loan spells, in order to facilitate outgoing moves. Sporting director Adam Underwood is leading the charge on new recruits as United aim to bolster Farke's squad ahead of their Premier League return in mid-August.

Leeds are currently advertising for a football recruitment coordinator with the job role outlining key responsibilities to include: “...supporting the club’s scouting and recruitment efforts by managing key logistics, presentation design and delivery, and coordinating internal operations of the recruitment process.

“This position acts as a central hub between groups such as scouts, analysts, back office staff, and agents in ensuring a seamless and professional recruitment experience.”

Gelhardt, Greenwood and Gyabi's Leeds careers in summary

Gelhardt and Greenwood were signed five years ago as promising England youth international teenagers and have spent time around the first-team setup at Leeds, particularly during the tenure of Jesse Marsch. Since Farke's July 2023 arrival, though, first-team opportunities have been limited for the pair who have instead spent time on loan with Middlesbrough, Sunderland, Hull and Preston.

Gyabi arrived at Elland Road in 2022 as a highly-rated addition from Man City's youth setup, initially bedding in with the Under-21 side at Leeds. He struggled to make a breakthrough into the senior group and has subsequently spent the last season-and-a-half on the south coast with Plymouth where, by all accounts, he has impressed.

Between them, Gelhardt, Gyabi and Greenwood have made 97 appearances for Leeds' first-team.