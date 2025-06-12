Leeds United striker Mateo Joseph is the subject of transfer interest for a second successive window but it would take a serious offer to convince the Whites to sell.

Joseph was once again on target for Spain on Wednesday night in the European Under-21 Championships.

Though he struggled in front of goal for his club last season and fell down the pecking order in Daniel Farke's centre forward options, scoring for his country has been no issue whatsoever.

Despite his frustrating 2024/25 Championship campaign, Leeds continue to regard the 21-year-old as a player of significant potential and the YEP understands he is not currently up for sale. Leeds' position is that it would take what they would regard as a really good offer to change Joseph's situation.

But reports in Spain suggest that Real Betis are keen to land the forward, who they first attempted to buy in the January window with what was an unsuccessful bid. Though reports of a bid are believed to be somewhat premature, Leeds' resolve will undoubtedly be tested in the summer window.

Leeds’ finances

Another consideration is the club's need to generate profit in order to stay within financial regulations as they re-enter the Premier League. Chairman Paraag Marathe confirmed recently that outgoings were to be expected along with a significant body of incoming recruitment work. Joseph, who was signed from Espanyol as a teenager for a fee thought to be less than £1.5m, is one of those who would be regarded as pure profit.

Others who arrived for relatively small fees compared to their current market value include Willy Gnonto, Pascal Struijk and Illan Meslier.