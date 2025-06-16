Leeds United academy graduate Jamie Shackleton will face no further action over accusations of being in charge of a motor vehicle when over the prescribed limit for alcohol.

The 25-year-old, a life-long Leeds fan, joined the Thorp Arch academy as a young boy and grew up at the club, working his way through the age groups to make a senior breakthrough. He was part of Marcelo Bielsa's 2019/20 promotion-winning squad and made 94 appearances for the Whites, including 27 in the Premier League. Shackleton's versatility and reliability on and off the ball made him a Bielsa favourite but opportunities became limited after the Argentine's tenure and he left the club at the end of his contract last summer to join Sheffield United.

Shackleton, whose debut season at Bramall Lane was heavily disrupted by injuries, appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on January 15 and denied being in charge of a motor vehicle when over the prescribed limit for alcohol. He was due to face trial for the alleged offence after being arrested at Fairburn Ings nature reserve in Castleford before Christmas.

A Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson told the BBC that 'key evidential difficulties meant there was not a realistic prospect of conviction.' Shackleton's solicitor told a previous hearing that the midfielder disputed being 'in charge' of the vehicle.

Shackleton's last appearance for the Blades came on December 14 last year and he was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a foot injury, playing no part in an ultimately unsuccessful promotion charge and Wembley play-off final. Sheffield United were beaten by Sunderland in the final.