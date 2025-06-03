Leeds United have put a contract offer on the table but the left-back is attracting interest across Europe.

AC Milan could be set to step up interest in Junior Firpo this summer following reports they have agreed a fee for their current left-back, Theo Hernandez.

Serie A giants Milan are thought to be one of several clubs interested in Firpo, who as things stand will become a free agent when his Leeds United contract expires at the end of June. Former club Real Betis have long been touted as a possible destination for the 28-year-old while last week, Fabrizio Romano reported on an official proposal from Ligue 1 outfit Lyon.

Romano also revealed interest from Milan, who were weighing up an approach for the out-of-contract Leeds man in case Hernandez leaves. The French international has been subject to interest from Saudi Arabia and now a deal is thought to have been agreed between Al Hilal and San Siro chiefs.

In a post on X, Romano claimed terms had been agreed on a package worth €35million (around £30m), with Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal now set to work on agreeing personal terms with Hernandez. But it appears Milan are ready to lose the 27-year-old and could now turn focus to West Yorkshire and Firpo.

Just last week, Corriere della Sera suggested there was no doubt Hernandez would leave San Siro this summer, having failed to reach an agreement over a contract extension with his current deal expiring in 12 months. The Italian side appear keen to avoid the exact position Leeds are in by risking a free transfer further down the line.

The Italian newspaper named Firpo and Tottenham Hotspur’s Destiny Udogie as possible replacements at left-back, albeit the latter could cost more than £40m while Leeds’ out-of-contract defender would cost nothing. Should Milan follow Lyon in putting forward a proposal, then the decision will come down to the player.

And a move to Milan would be particularly interesting, given the Serie A side are due to face Leeds in a pre-season friendly in Dublin on Saturday August 9. The Elland Road favourite would be sure to receive a warm reception from all inside the Aviva Stadium.

What is Leeds United’s stance on Junior Firpo?

Last month’s retained list confirmed talks were ongoing with Firpo and fellow full-back Sam Byram, both of whom have contracts expiring this summer. And the YEP understands an offer has been tabled for the Dominican Republic international, who is now left to decide his own future.

Firpo and his Leeds teammates all suffered wage cuts following Premier League relegation in 2023 and these new terms are believed to include an increase on what he earned over the past two Championship campaigns. The offer is also thought to be lower than what he initially agreed to when signing from Barcelona in 2021, however.

But unlike many others who triggered relegation release clauses following that drop into the second-tier, Firpo opted to stay and right those wrongs. That fact, along with the left-back’s incredible form under Daniel Farke, has earned him cult hero status at Elland Road and he was at the forefront of recent title celebrations.

In a late-night post on X following those incredible city-centre scenes, Firpo wrote on X: “It’s almost midnight and I still can't get out my head what a day was the parade. Such an incredible fan base. You deserve the best, what a few hours we had in that pub. Everyone with some videos of it just post it here, I want to see it again and again. I love you (blue, white and yellow heart emojis)”.

