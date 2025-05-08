Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Leeds United defender was right at the heart of Monday’s celebrations with just one month left on his Elland Road contract.

Junior Firpo insists Leeds United fans ‘deserve the best’ after reflecting on Monday’s memorable title parade and the city-centre celebrations that continued late into the evening.

Firpo was front-and-centre atop one of three buses on Monday as Leeds’ title-winning heroes crawled through the city to celebrate with more than 150,000 fans. The 28-year-old got plenty of love from those lining the streets down Boar Lane, New Market Street and The Headrow and was even the subject of a false transfer rumour generated unknowingly by his own captain Ethan Ampadu.

Ampadu, Firpo and a handful of other Leeds stars headed to well-known nightlife hotspot Greek Street after the official parade, attending Katie O'Brien's Irish Tavern where they continued their celebrations with a handful of fans. The out-of-contract left-back also appeared on Jayden Bogle’s Instagram live broadcast, jokingly instructing Whites chairman Paraag Marathe to ‘send the ting’ in reference to a new deal.

Firpo, Bogle, Patrick Bamford and others continued the party long into the evening, with the latter filmed playing guitar at the bar’s open mic night as Largie Ramazani and others sung along. And it appears those wild celebrations left a mark on the Dominican Republic international, who sent a message out to fans more than 48 hours later.

In a post on X late on Wednesday evening, Firpo wrote: “It’s almost midnight and I still can't get out my head what a day was the parade. Such an incredible fan base. You deserve the best, what a few hours we had in that pub. Everyone with some videos of it just post it here, I want to see it again and again. I love you (blue, white and yellow heart emojis)”.

Fellow full-back Jayden Bogle posted blue and yellow hearts in the comment section, while party-starter Ramazani quoted Firpo’s message and simply wrote: “Whatever he said! (blue and yellow heart emojis)”. Most of the Leeds squad are now set for a trip to Las Vegas on Thursday, with all squad members invited but a few travelling elsewhere.

What’s happening with Junior Firpo's contract?

With the season over and promotion back to the Premier League wrapped up, Elland Road chiefs can start looking to the future and towards the top of their ‘to do’ list will be holding talks with those coming towards the end of their contracts. Josuha Guilavogui and Sam Byram both appear likely to move on but uncertainty remains surrounding Firpo.

His alcohol-infused request for Marathe to ‘send the ting’ might suggest Firpo is open to staying with Leeds, but as of late last month he told the YEP there was no clarity on what action the club would take. He said in the days following promotion: "Last time that we spoke, I probably told you that I was focused on promotion. Promotion is done now. But I don't know. I don't know. I think it's something to speak with the club about maybe when the season is done, you know, and they have more clear plans as well. Let's see what happens.”

Reports emerged earlier this week of interest from a trio of Leeds’ future Premier League rivals, with Everton, West Ham United and Crystal Palace all said to have ‘made contact’ with the defender’s representatives. Firpo has been free to speak with foreign clubs over a pre-contract agreement since January and domestic rivals can begin formal discussions once he enters the final month of his Whites deal.

