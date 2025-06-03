Leeds United's supposed interest in German centre-forward Davie Selke should be taken with a pinch of salt.

A report in the Daily Express on Monday claimed Leeds were one of several clubs, including Fulham and West Ham United to hold an interest in Hamburger SV's out-of-contract striker Selke. The 30-year-old enjoyed a bumper goalscoring season last term, helping the historic German club win promotion back to the top flight.

Whilst it is alleged Leeds have made contact with the player this summer, the timing of the link - the first working day since the summer transfer window opened - is particularly telling. So, too, is the list of teams reported to be interested in the player's services.

Has each club been sounded out and freely admitted their interest in Selke? If so, how would the outlet behind this story know to ask those specific clubs? Or, perhaps instead, the Express were tipped off by somebody close to the player's camp with a vested interest in getting Selke's name and the Premier League into the same headline. The outlet in question recently ran a similar transfer line on Rangers' Mohamed Diomande, who happens to be represented by the same agency as Selke and is one of the few higher-value players on their books.

Leeds' name is an easy one to throw into the ring, particularly if the intention from those on the side of the deal is to create noise about a certain player. United are a club who boast a global fanbase with an appetite for transfer news and are known to be in the market for a striker this summer.

The initial report claims RB Leipzig are in pole position to land Selke, but that he could also renew his contract at Hamburg, indicating the player's future is still far from being decided and unlikely to be at Elland Road.

Whilst it's entirely possible Selke's representatives have been approached by Leeds, Fulham and West Ham, ask yourself this: Who benefits from links to the Premier League? It almost certainly isn't those supposedly interested clubs. It isn't Hamburg, either, who cannot initiate a bidding war because Selke's deal there expires soon. Nor is it Leipzig, who would probably like to keep their interest under wraps if they are in the lead for his signature.

What it might do, though, is give the newly-promoted German club a nudge in the right direction towards offering Selke a new deal on improved terms, or impress upon Leipzig the urgency with which a deal needs concluded. A cynic may even take the view that upon signing a one-year deal at HSV last summer, that this strategy was always in the offing, should Selke have a productive 2024/25 campaign.

The 30-year-old is a journeyman forward who, stylistically, fits Leeds' requirements in a sense. He stands 6ft 5in tall, could be available on a free transfer, has top flight experience in the Bundesliga and last season scored 22 goals in 31 second tier appearances. That isn't to say his signing is a foregone conclusion, though, as outlined above. There are several forwards across Europe who 'fit the bill' but for one reason or another won't be pursued - that is simply the nature of the business.

For any shortlisted player, Leeds are likely to hold initial talks to ascertain contractual demands or possible fees, which are commonplace at this time of year, but occasionally these discussions go no further or are put on the backburner until a time when parties are likely to be more closely aligned in negotiations.

Elland Road transfer latest

Three days into the summer transfer window, nothing is imminent at Leeds and that is perfectly fine. Work behind the scenes has been ongoing for several months and continues to be with the club widely expected to recruit a number of players before the transfer deadline in 13 weeks.