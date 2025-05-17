Leeds have submitted their retained list.

Leeds United have submitted their retained list for the 2025/26 season, featuring an important figure departure and key pair update.

Thirteen players have been announced as departing the club, headed by experienced midfielder Josuha Guilavogui upon his Whites contract expiring this summer.

Last season’s loan stars Manor Solomon and Joe Rothwell will also return to their parent clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth respectively.

Leeds, though, remain in discussions with key pair Junior Firpo and Sam Byram whose contracts also end this summer whilst new terms have been offered to four younger players in James Debayo, Rory Mahady, Coban Bird and Harvey Vincent.

Fellow youngsters Harry Christy, Cian Coleman, Connor Ferguson, Max McFadden, Amari Miller, Kris Moore, Joe Richards, Joe Snowdon, Luca Thomas and Dan Toulson are the ten youngsters departing.

A statement issued by the club read: “Leeds United can confirm the club’s retained list for the 2025/26 season has been submitted to the EFL.

“Leaving the club upon the expiration of his contract, Josuha Guilavogui departs with all of our best wishes.

“The midfielder joined the club during the 2024/25 campaign and proved to be an important figure both on and off the pitch.

“Returning to their parent clubs following successful loan spells, we would like to thank Manor Solomon and Joe Rothwell for their efforts and contributions towards us being crowned champions of the division.

“The club remains in discussion with first-team players Junior Firpo and Sam Byram.”

Leeds United 2025-26 Retained List

Depart on expiry of current contract: Josuha Guilavogui.

Return to parent club: Joe Rothwell, Manor Solomon.

Remain in discussion: Sam Byram, Junior Firpo.

Academy Players

New terms offered: James Debayo, Rory Mahady, Coban Bird, Harvey Vincent.

Depart on expiry of current contract: Harry Christy, Cian Coleman, Connor Ferguson, Max McFadden, Amari Miller, Kris Moore, Joe Richards, Joe Snowdon, Luca Thomas, Dan Toulson.