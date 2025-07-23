Leeds United retain hope of signing Igor Paixão despite weekend reports Marseille had stolen a march.

Leeds United have been given fresh hope in their pursuit of Igor Paixão amid reports Marseille have not been able to reach an agreement with Feyenoord over the winger’s transfer.

Marseille were named as likely rivals when the YEP reported on interest in Paixão earlier this month, with Leeds having met the Brazilian’s representatives to sell their project. Elland Road chiefs are in the market for a marquee left-wing signing and see the 25-year-old as a potential match-winner in the Premier League.

Reports over the weekend suggested Marseille were closing in on a deal for Paixão, who had already agreed to a five-year deal at the Stade Velodrome, but those appear to have come from the French club and Feyenoord’s price-tag still hadn’t been met. A number of meetings between both clubs are thought to have taken place but an agreement is still not forthcoming.

And late on Tuesday evening, French outlet RMC Sport reported that talks over a move for Paixão are now at a standstill, with Marseille’s latest offer of €28million (£24m) euros still not enough for Feyenoord. The Ligue 1 side were hoping to make progress in their pursuit this week but have fallen short, a development which could potentially open the door for Leeds.

The YEP understands Leeds still believe there is reason to pursue Paixão and they have seemingly been given reason to think as much, despite suggestions Marseille had pushed ahead. The Ligue 1 side will likely have to break their €32m transfer record to sign the winger and despite qualifying for next season’s Champions League, funds are by no means infinite.

Will Leeds United now move to Igor Paixão?

It remains to be seen if Leeds will match Feyenoord’s asking price but after appearing to miss out altogether following those weekend reports, they are very much still in the race. While they cannot offer European competition, regular Premier League football could be seen by Paixão as enough to get him into the Brazil squad for next year’s World Cup.

And in meetings with Paixão’s representatives, recruitment chiefs are believed to have highlighted Raphinha’s career trajectory as an example of how well things can go. The fellow Brazilian joined newly-promoted Leeds in 2020 and after two campaigns in LS11, one of which was spent fighting off relegation, he secured a £55m move to Barcelona where is currently among the favourites for the Ballon d’Or.

Leeds might also hope the level of ambition shown this summer can convince someone of Paixão’s calibre that relegation can realistically be avoided. The Whites welcomed £17.4m ball-winner Anton Stach, regarded as one of the Bundesliga’s best midfielders last season, to their German training camp earlier this week while centre-back Jaka Bijol is also seen as a significant ceiling raiser.

Rodrigo Muniz also remains a target for Leeds who will certainly be in the market for a No.9, following Daniel Farke’s admission that Mateo Joseph has asked to leave. Patrick Bamford is also not in Germany, having been informed he is not in the manager’s plans for next season.