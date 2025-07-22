England youth international striker joins Premier League big guns upon summer Leeds United exit
Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur have signed another recently departed Leeds United youngster to complete a triple Whites swoop.
Sixteen-year-old England youth international forward Oliver Boast joined United’s Academy when he was eight years old but the teenager announced last week that he was leaving the club to start a new chapter.
It had been reported that Boast was set to join Spurs and the club have now confirmed that the young forward has joined their Academy to link up with their under-18s as a first-year scholar.
Young attacking midfielder Max McFadden made the same move to Tottenham upon leaving Leeds this summer and the pair now become younger team mates of ex-Whites star Archie Gray who joined Spurs following United’s play-off final heartache last summer.
Tottenham could only finish last season’s Premier League campaign in a dismal 17th place but the club qualified for the Champions League through their Europa League triumph.
Debut for Leeds under-21s at 15 years of age
A statement from Tottenham Hotspur read: “We are delighted to announce that Oliver Boast has joined our Academy from Leeds United.
“The 16-year-old England youth international links up with our Under-18s as a first-year scholar, joining the initial 10 young players who went full-time with us in that year group at the start of this month.
“A talented centre-forward, Ollie joined Leeds as an eight-year-old and progressed through the ranks, becoming a regular for their Under-18s last term despite still being a schoolboy.
“He scored a hat-trick in a 4-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers Under-18s in April – a month which also saw him make his debut for the Whites' Under-21s, aged just 15.
“On the international stage, Ollie has represented England at Under-15 and Under-16 levels to date.”
