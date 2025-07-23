Leeds United's £15m summer signing won't be making his debut against Everton next month.

Jaka Bijol was keen to push back on his surprise Everton suspension but has been forced to reluctantly accept he won’t feature in Leeds United’s opening-weekend clash.

The YEP reported earlier this month that Leeds had been informed Bijol won’t be eligible to play against Everton on August 18 due to a one-match ban that followed him from Italy. The £15million summer signing picked up two yellow cards during Udinese’s final game of last season.

While some instances of a yellow-red suspension have not carried through to other leagues, the YEP understands Bijol’s ban was declared on his international transfer certificate from the FIGC [Italian football federation]. Under FIFA rules, the FA therefore have to accept and enforce it in England.

Even more frustrating for Leeds and Bijol is that his sending off appeared to be a referee error, with the aggressive centre-back clearly getting the ball when tackling Pablo Mari. Referee Matteo Marcenaro brandished a second yellow and red, however, with VAR unable to intervene due to it not being a straight red card.

“Honestly, it’s really disappointing for me,” Bijol admitted to the Athletic of his ban. “Because I really thought it wouldn’t [carry over] — and it also wasn’t even a red card, I would say. It’s kind of crazy.

“I asked if we can do something about it, but it looks like I just have to accept it. There’s still a lot of games left in the season. I’m sad to miss the first one, but there’s going to be a lot of them left.”

Bijol might be watching from the stands when Everton come to town but he’ll have plenty of time to experience Elland Road as a player next season. The Slovenian international has started both of Leeds’ pre-season friendlies so far, alongside Joe Rodon against Manchester United and to the right of Pascal Struijk against SC Verl.

Jaka Bijol praises Leeds United ambition

He was the early statement signing from 49ers Enterprises and £17m midfielder Anton Stach will look to raise the ceiling in a similar way. Interest in the likes of Igor Paixão and Rodrigo Muniz suggest Leeds will continue to aim high and Bijol can see the potential his new club has to grow in the Premier League.

“I didn’t know a lot about Leeds, but I knew the basic stuff,” he added. “It’s a really big team, a successful team in the past that had some really good years, now recent years as well, of course, a relegation, but we know it’s the hardest league in the world.

“They’re growing, they have a good vision now with the owners, with everyone inside the team. I see it as the club really has a lot of potential to grow still. The fanbase and everything around the club is everything a footballer can wish for. It’s a big challenge.”

Bijol will get another round of minutes under his belt when Leeds take on a second German side before flying back to the UK for his first, non-competitive taste of Elland Road. Villarreal are the visitors on August 2 before the Whites’ final pre-season friendly against AC Milan in Dublin the following weekend.