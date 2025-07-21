Leeds United and Marseille are both in hot pursuit of Feyenoord winger Igor Paixão with the Whites using the Raphinha story in their recruitment effort.

Leeds United still believe there is mileage in a pursuit of Feyenoord winger Igor Paixão, despite reports of Marseille's progress towards a deal.

The Whites earmarked the Brazilian as a potential difference maker for Daniel Farke's squad in the Premier League and though club sources say there are others on their shortlist at a similar level, supporters' excitement has been piqued by his highlight reel and 30 goal contributions in the Eredivisie last season.

Reports over the weekend that appeared to emanate from Marseille suggested that the Ligue 1 side had stolen a march on the Whites and come close to tying up a deal with Feyenoord. Those reports have not led to an abandonment of Leeds' chase, however and they have evidently been given reason to believe there is still a target to be pursued.

Leeds are known to be using Raphinha's career progression and the part played by his fruitful time at Elland Road as part of their attempts to attract Paixão and others this summer. The imminent signing of 6ft 4ins midfielder Anton Stach will continue to build upon the foundations of a big, physical side who will set out to be difficult to play against and target set-piece success but there is an acknowledgement at Leeds that they will need star quality in the forward areas and the ability to quickly and clinically turn possession in the final third into goals and assists.

Their hunt for Rodrigo Muniz is still not over, either. The hope is that Fulham will decide that there is a deal to be done and the London club's position could change when a new striker arrives at Craven Cottage this summer. The Cottagers are known to be in the market for a forward.

Beyond that Farke wants a starting goalkeeper in place before the Premier League campaign begins, though the tactical adaptation period is not considered to be as long or as vital for a stopper as it is for an outfield player. There are also expected to be further additions to give the squad more depth. The central midfield department is now well stocked with Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka, Sean Longstaff, Ilia Gruev and the incoming Stach all holding a claim to a start. Another full-back seems a wise investment, with Sam Byram currently giving competition to both Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson. Isaac Schmid, who is working through a minor injury, was seen as more of a winger than a defender by Farke last season.

Many of the Leeds hierarchy were in Stockholm at the weekend to watch the side draw 0-0 with Manchester United in a friendly game. Farke, his squad, staff and sporting director Adam Underwood have sinced travelled to Germany for a training camp from where further recruitment business can be conducted as deals become possible. The presence of so many football clubs in the region where the Whites are staying means there is ample opportunity to use medical facilities if necessary. In the case of Stach it made more sense to book an internal flight in Germany rather than send him to Leeds for a medical and then flown back to his native country.