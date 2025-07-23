Leeds United have fresh signings but also fresh new doubts as part of a huge summer of change already - with six weeks of the transfer window still remaining.

Leeds unveiled their sixth signing of the summer on Tuesday morning as German international Anton Stach sealed a £17.4m switch from Hoffenheim on a four-year deal.

Stach’s signature itself arrived just four days after the arrival of the club’s fifth signing of the summer in Sean Longstaff from Newcastle United for a reported fee of £12m plus £3m in potential add ons.

But as more fresh faces arrive, two big new doubts have emerged on the back of a huge 16 players departing the club already this summer ahead of the club’s Premier League return.

Here, with four other men returning from loan spells, we run through every in and out of the club’s summer transfer window so far in chronological order plus the two new doubts.

The new signings at the club amount to total outings of £59.55m - excluding add ons.

1 . In here Club: Sealed permanent move to Eintracht Frankfurt after loan deal. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . OUT: Manor Solomon (back to parent club after loan deal) Club: Tottenham Hotspur. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . OUT: Joe Rothwell (back to parent club after loan deal) Club: Rangers - joined Scottish side on three-year deal after initially returning to parent club Bournemouth. | Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Photo Sales