Leeds United's £60m spend with 13 ins, 16 outs and 2 new doubts in summer window as it stands

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 23rd Jul 2025, 07:00 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2025, 07:01 BST

The number of Leeds United ins and outs this summer is one away from 30 after fresh moves.

Leeds United have fresh signings but also fresh new doubts as part of a huge summer of change already - with six weeks of the transfer window still remaining.

Leeds unveiled their sixth signing of the summer on Tuesday morning as German international Anton Stach sealed a £17.4m switch from Hoffenheim on a four-year deal.

Stach’s signature itself arrived just four days after the arrival of the club’s fifth signing of the summer in Sean Longstaff from Newcastle United for a reported fee of £12m plus £3m in potential add ons.

But as more fresh faces arrive, two big new doubts have emerged on the back of a huge 16 players departing the club already this summer ahead of the club’s Premier League return.

Here, with four other men returning from loan spells, we run through every in and out of the club’s summer transfer window so far in chronological order plus the two new doubts.

The new signings at the club amount to total outings of £59.55m - excluding add ons.

Club: Sealed permanent move to Eintracht Frankfurt after loan deal.

1. In here

Club: Sealed permanent move to Eintracht Frankfurt after loan deal. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Club: Tottenham Hotspur.

2. OUT: Manor Solomon (back to parent club after loan deal)

Club: Tottenham Hotspur. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Club: Rangers - joined Scottish side on three-year deal after initially returning to parent club Bournemouth.

3. OUT: Joe Rothwell (back to parent club after loan deal)

Club: Rangers - joined Scottish side on three-year deal after initially returning to parent club Bournemouth. | Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Club: Real Betis.

4. OUT: Junior Firpo (departed upon contract expiring)

Club: Real Betis. | Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Club: Unattached

5. OUT: Josuha Guilavogui (departed upon contract expiring)

Club: Unattached | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Club: Tottenham Hotspur - joined on two-year deal.

6. OUT: Max McFadden (departed upon contract expiring)

Club: Tottenham Hotspur - joined on two-year deal. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Sean LongstaffPremier League
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice