Leeds United representatives have presented their project to a potential new Brazilian signing

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brazilian Igor Paixão is one of the left wingers whose representatives Leeds United have spoken to about a possible transfer move this summer.

The YEP understands that this week Leeds presented their project and how the Feyenoord man would fit into it, to Paixão's camp. The 25-year-old has one senior Brazil cap to his name but has scored 39 goals and added 29 assists for Feyenoord since his August 2022 move from Coritiba in his native country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marseille are reportedly keen on the versatile forward who has made 38 senior appearances on the right flank and featured in attacking midfield.

Leeds have been in the market for a left winger since Manor Solomon returned to parent club Tottenham Hotspur. While the YEP has previously reported Leeds' continued interest in the Israeli international and one of the stars of last season's Championship title success, there has been little sign of progression towards a permanent deal so far.

Last season Paixão made 11 Champions League appearances, scoring twice and contributing five assists as the Dutch side made it to the last 16 where they exited at the hands of Inter Milan. Paixão missed the second leg of that tie, but started 34 top flight games for Feyenoord and accounted for 30 goal contributions across the season as they finished third in the Eredivisie table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rico Lewis of Manchester City passes the ball whilst under pressure from Igor Paixao of Feyenoord during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD5 match between Manchester City and Feyenoord at City of Manchester Stadium on November 26, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Though the potential addition of a Brazilian winger will be a tantalising prospect for Leeds fans who took superstar Raphinha to their hearts during his spell at Elland Road, their opportunity to present to his camp is no guarantee of a deal. The Whites remember all too well how former director of football Victor Orta flew out to present a proposal to Cody Gakpo's representatives, only to fly back to England without the Dutchman.

Injury complciates potential move for Paixão

There are further complications in that Paixão has a number of suitors across Europe and Feyenoord confirmed this week that he had picked up an injury that would keep him out of action for 'several weeks’. A statement said: "Igor Paixão has suffered a muscle injury and faces a recovery period of several weeks. The winger will therefore miss the start of the 2025-26 season with Feyenoord. Paixão sustained the injury during training last Thursday and was therefore forced to miss the friendly against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise."

MORE: Leeds United news as Graham Smyth makes two transfer predictions and Man Utd could derail bid

But Leeds' willingness to continue with their pursuit is evidenced by the decision to meet with Paixão's agents this week and the YEP understands he is high up on their list of potential winger signings this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile Sean Longstaff is closing in on a move to Elland Road and is due to undergo a medical at Thorp Arch on Thursday, while Leeds remain in talks with Hoffenheim over Anton Stach. Personal terms are not believed to be an issue for the 6ft 4ins midfielder but a deal needs to be thrashed out by the two clubs. The Whites continue to be hopeful that an agreement can be found with Fulham for the signing of striker Rodrigo Muniz, who is thought to be open to the idea of a move to Leeds this season.

Your next Leeds United read: Sean Longstaff strengths analysed as Leeds United close to transfer