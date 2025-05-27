21 players Leeds United could poach from the Championship including five Sheffield United play-off losers

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 27th May 2025, 18:00 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 18:00 BST

Leeds United now have the allure of Premier League football following their promotion.

Leeds United look set for a busy and exciting summer recruiting for the Premier League - but that doesn’t necessarily mean they should ignore the Championship entirely. Daniel Farke’s side have climbed out of the second-tier and with the transfer window opening this month, they might be minded to try and poach a few top players from their former rivals, and those who have just dropped down.

Sheffield United’s play-off final defeat could open the door for the likes of Anel Ahmedhodzic and former Leeds target Gustavo Hamer to move on, while Middlesbrough could also lose some of their promising youngsters. Meanwhile, recent reports have emerged surrounding interest in Mateus Fernandes, whose Southampton side will play Championship football next season.

Subscribe to Inside Elland Road newsletter with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews

Former Whites CEO Angus Kinnear outlined the difficulty of getting players to play Championship football last year but now, the shoe is on the other foot. And with that in mind, the YEP has drawn up a list of 21 players from 2025/26 Championship clubs Leeds might like to take a look at.

'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'.

. 'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'.

'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'. | 'Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts'.

Photo Sales
Position: Goalkeeper | Current club: Sheffield United

1. Michael Cooper

Position: Goalkeeper | Current club: Sheffield United | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Position: Goalkeeper | Current club: Leicester City

2. Mads Hermansen

Position: Goalkeeper | Current club: Leicester City | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Position: Goalkeeper | Current club: Southampton

3. Aaron Ramsdale

Position: Goalkeeper | Current club: Southampton | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Position: Goalkeeper | Current club: Stoke City

4. Viktor Johansson

Position: Goalkeeper | Current club: Stoke City | Getty Images Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Photo Sales
Position: Defender | Current club: Sheffield United

5. Anel Ahmedhodzic

Position: Defender | Current club: Sheffield United | Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Position: Defender | Current club: Southampton

6. Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Position: Defender | Current club: Southampton | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChampionshipSheffield UnitedPremier League
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice