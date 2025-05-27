Leeds United look set for a busy and exciting summer recruiting for the Premier League - but that doesn’t necessarily mean they should ignore the Championship entirely. Daniel Farke’s side have climbed out of the second-tier and with the transfer window opening this month, they might be minded to try and poach a few top players from their former rivals, and those who have just dropped down.

Sheffield United’s play-off final defeat could open the door for the likes of Anel Ahmedhodzic and former Leeds target Gustavo Hamer to move on, while Middlesbrough could also lose some of their promising youngsters. Meanwhile, recent reports have emerged surrounding interest in Mateus Fernandes, whose Southampton side will play Championship football next season.

Former Whites CEO Angus Kinnear outlined the difficulty of getting players to play Championship football last year but now, the shoe is on the other foot. And with that in mind, the YEP has drawn up a list of 21 players from 2025/26 Championship clubs Leeds might like to take a look at.

1 . Michael Cooper Position: Goalkeeper | Current club: Sheffield United

2 . Mads Hermansen Position: Goalkeeper | Current club: Leicester City

4 . Viktor Johansson Position: Goalkeeper | Current club: Stoke City