Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has told any prospective signings they must prove themselves upon arriving at Elland Road this summer as opposed to rival clubs who may promised additions guaranteed time on the pitch in order to get transfers over the line.

The Whites have added four new faces during the summer window, although in reality, only two of those are new to Elland Road. Joe Rodon and Alex Cairns are familiar with their surroundings having signed permanently from Tottenham Hotspur and Salford City, respectively.

Joe Rothwell and Jayden Bogle, meanwhile, are the fresh faces, addressing Leeds' need for reinforcements at full-back and central midfield, but with just over two weeks of the summer window remaining, fans on social media have begun to voice their frustrations at the lack of incomings.

Earlier this month, Leeds made an approach for Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who now appears close to joining Sheffield United on loan. Given the options Leeds currently boast out wide, namely international trio Willy Gnonto, Dan James and Brenden Aaronson, the club's transfer chiefs were unable to promise minutes to Rak-Sakyi's parent club that would make a temporary switch worthwhile for the player.

Without naming the Palace youngster, Farke discussed more generally the notion of guaranteeing minutes to Premier League loanees during his pre-match press conference ahead of Leeds' Carabao Cup tie with Middlesbrough this week.

"As long as I'm responsible in this role for a club, this will always be the case because for me it's not about salaries, CVs, transfer sums, loan or permanent, how highly a player is valued on Transfermarkt or whatever, names are not important to me, just what you deliver and the quality you show on the training pitch and in games, behaviour in the dressing room, identification and commitment. It's never a guarantee whoever I bring in that he plays.

"There will never be a guarantee in the contract, as long as I'm in charge, because I don't think it's healthy in implementing a performance culture - and that's how I work," Farke added.

On the wider topic of the loan market, the 47-year-old opined: "I prefer, if I'm honest, more permanent deals because then it's 100 per cent our player.

"The loan market is definitely one of our options but we are still eyeing perhaps for some permanent transfers."