Leeds United have been freshly linked with interest in the Sheffield United man.

Leeds United have been freshly linked with Gustavo Hamer this week and past comments from Chris Wilder provide an insight into Sheffield United’s possible transfer stance.

A report from talkSPORT on Tuesday claimed Leeds and 2025/26 Premier League rivals Everton were both set to reignite interest in Hamer, who is expected to leave Sheffield United following their Championship play-off final defeat to Sunderland. Elland Road chiefs saw a £13million bid for the attacking midfielder rejected last summer, with Wilder making no secret of how he felt about the amount offered at the time.

But having been consigned to another year of second-tier football, Sheffield United are now vulnerable to losing top players, of which 2024/25 Championship Player of the Season Hamer is certainly one. And speaking back in February as talk of interest from Elland Road resurfaced, Wilder admitted every player has a price when the time is right, with ‘good clubs’ like Leeds likely to retain interest in his talisman.

“Throughout a season there are always standout players, and he's been our standout player,” Wilder told The Star. “I'm sure there's interest from a lot of good clubs and Leeds is a good club, a big club. We don't want to lose our best players. We lost one in the summer [Jayden Bogle], which I was disappointed about, and we need to keep our best players and invest in them.

“But there's always, when the time's right and the numbers are right, there has to be conversations. But this is not the time for that, and Gus is contributing. He's got his head down and is fully focused. I thought his performance was outstanding on Wednesday night and he's going to be a big player for us in the run-in.”

Wilder’s admission will no doubt encourage Leeds, if indeed they are keen to go back in, and last summer’s cut-price signing of Jayden Bogle offers further evidence that local rivalries can be put aside when business is done. But Hamer does still have two years left on his Bramall Lane contract, which will strengthen Sheffield United’s negotiating stance.

What else has Chris Wilder said about Gus Hamer?

Whether Leeds actively pursue Hamer remains to be seen but the Dutchman proved last season he is a step above the Championship, often single-handedly dragging Sheffield United to victories. And the 27-year-old was a huge presence in the Blades dressing room too, with Wilder heaping praise on his star’s attitude amid season-long transfer speculation.

“When Gus speaks, everybody listens,” Wilder told The Star last month. “And rightly so, there should have been interest in him in the summer, because of how outstanding he was in an incredibly disappointing campaign for us. I'm okay with stuff like that, because he's a good player, and I would not expect anything different off the back of that.

“There was obvious interest from clubs, a little bit of nonsense, noise and nonsense at times, but as soon as he was all in, and we talked about that, he's given everything for me and the football club right the way through. Not just from a cultural point of view, but when you need those big moments, and you need people, players to produce, the bit of special that divides the average from the best, he's found those moments.”

