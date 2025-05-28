Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has been crowned the League Manager's Association (LMA) Championship Manager of the Year.

The Leeds boss was voted the second tier's Manager of the Year by peers and colleagues at the LMA annual awards dinner this week.

Farke led the Whites to the Championship title, amassing 100 points over 46 games, to return the club to the top flight after narrowly missing out on promotion the season prior.

The German's latest title triumph was his third time winning the Championship following two previous victories with Norwich City in 2019 and 2021.

Attentions have already turned to who Leeds will sign in the close season to bolster Farke's squad with a whole host of players linked, before the transfer window has even opened.

Despite speculation surrounding the manager's position, which has since been quashed by Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe, Farke will be given the opportunity to lead the team in the Premier League and is expected to be backed financially in the transfer market over the coming months.

What was Farke’s promise?

"That's definitely the plan [to stay up]," Farke vowed. "I don't want to come across as arrogant and tell everyone it's easy. All the recently promoted sides are really good, big names, spending lots of money but not able to stay in the league. But one thing is for sure, we will try."

Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton all returned to the Championship this past season after disappointing campaigns in the Premier League. Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland will aim to avoid a similar fate next term when the Premier League kicks off on August 16.