Five Leeds United players have been called to represent Wales in their upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month.

Wales take on Liechtenstein (6 June) and Belgium (9 June) in FIFA World Cup qualifying resuming next Friday seeking to go top of their five-team group.

Craig Bellamy's side have taken four points from their opening two qualifiers versus Kazakhstan and North Macedonia and currently sit second in the table behind the latter Eastern European nation on goal difference.

Belgium are yet to begin their qualification campaign, but Wales have the opportunity to open a seven-point gap on the world-ranked No. 8 team with victory over UEFA minnows Liechtenstein before visiting Rudi Garcia’s Red Devils three days later.

Karl Darlow is named as one of three goalkeepers in Bellamy's squad and started both of Wales' two most-recent qualifiers, in addition to Leeds' final seven games of the Championship campaign. He is expected to continue as first choice for his country.

Leeds skipper Ethan Ampadu returns to the squad after missing March's international window through injury and is joined by national team stalwarts Joe Rodon and Daniel James.

Youngster Charlie Crew is also selected by Bellamy after winning League Two whilst on loan with Doncaster Rovers during the second half of the 2024/25 season. Crew debuted with Leeds earlier in the campaign but was sent to join the promotion hopefuls in a bid to gain senior minutes.

The 18-year-old has featured for the U19s, U21s and senior Welsh national team, all of which he remains eligible to represent, over the past 12 months having made his full debut against Gibraltar last June.

His inclusion means it is a full house for Leeds with all five of their Welsh first-team players named in Bellamy's group.

What is the state of play in Group J?

Only the winner of Group J qualifies automatically for next summer's FIFA World Cup in North America with second-place advancing to the play-offs where Wales have previously experienced disappointment in their bid to qualify for major tournaments.

Wales have never qualified for back-to-back World Cup tournaments and will be vying to do so with a strong Leeds contingent amongst their ranks.

Wales squad in full - June 2025

Karl DARLOW (Leeds United), Danny WARD (Leicester City), Adam DAVIES (Sheffield United), Neco WILLIAMS (Nottingham Forest), Jay DASILVA (Coventry City), Connor ROBERTS (Burnley), Ronan KPAKIO (Cardiff City), Ben DAVIES (Tottenham Hotspur), Chris MEPHAM (Sunderland- On loan from Bournemouth), Ben CABANGO (Swansea City), Joe RODON (Leeds United), Josh SHEEHAN (Bolton Wanderers), Charlie CREW (Doncaster Rovers- On loan from Leeds United), Ethan AMPADU (Leeds United), Jordan JAMES (Stade Rennais), Ollie COOPER (Swansea City), Harry WILSON (Fulham), David BROOKS (Bournemouth), Sorba THOMAS (Nantes- On loan from Huddersfield Town), Liam CULLEN (Swansea City), Nathan BROADHEAD (Ipswich Town), Lewis KOUMAS (Stoke City- On loan from Liverpool), Rabbi MATONDO (Hannover 96- On loan from Rangers), Kieffer MOORE (Sheffield United), Mark HARRIS (Oxford United), Brennan JOHNSON (Tottenham Hotspur), Daniel JAMES (Leeds United).