Leeds United have previously been linked with interest in the defender.

Reported Leeds United target Modibo Sagnan could leave relegated Montpellier this summer amid suggestions possible Premier League rivals Sunderland could also be interested in the defender.

Sagnan emerged as a possible target for Leeds last month, with French outlet Foot Mercato claiming Elland Road chiefs were ‘closely interested’ in the 26-year-old left-footed centre-back. The report added early plans were being put in place for the ‘next phase’, referring to the expected promotion that was confirmed a couple of weeks later.

At the time, French top-flight strugglers Montpellier were looking destined for relegation, with nine straight defeats leaving them 11 points off Stade De Reims, who occupied the division’s relegation play-off spot with six games remaining. Manager Jean-Louis Gasset was subsequently sacked and Sagnan’s side then went on to take one point from those final six games, dropping into Ligue 2 with a whimper.

And now local news outlet Midi Libre reports on their immediate future and plans for the summer, with Sagnan mentioned as one of several ‘established players’ who could look to find top-flight football elsewhere. An exodus will see multiple senior players leave once their respective contracts expire, while un-named clubs ‘have an eye on certain survivors of a catastrophic season’.

Speaking after last month’s 2-0 defeat against Anger SCO, Montpellier owner Laurent Nicollin went on a furious rant regarding the squad in which he suggested some had little interest in keeping the team up. “At some point, we’re done laughing,” he told DAZN. “There are people whose history with the club is over, no matter what. We’re going to start again on a healthy basis with healthy people, people who want to fight for their club and not people who are just here for their own sake. I’ve spoken. I’ve spoken. The people who are concerned will understand.”

One club that is named with regards to Sagnan is Sunderland, who themselves are hoping to join Leeds in the Premier League. The Black Cats finished fourth in the Championship and after beating Coventry City in their two-legged play-off semi-final, face Sheffield United at Wembley on Saturday.

Like Leeds, Sunderland would be expected to recruit heavily if indeed promotion is achieved, with top-flight experience needed. Manager Regis Le Bris might also be minded to lean on his knowledge of the French league, having previously worked at FC Lorient.

There is no mention of Leeds in this most recent report and at present, Elland Road chiefs have more pressing priorities than a left-sided centre-back, with Pascal Struijk and Max Wober both on the books while Ethan Ampadu is perfectly comfortable dropping into the role. That is not to say they might re-visit the position, however, if the right opportunity arises.

There is also no suggestion how much a move for Sagnan might cost, but Montpellier’s relegation certainly weakens their negotiating stance. The Mali international cost just €3million (£2.5m) from FC Utrecht back in January 2024, signing a contract that will still have three years left come summer.

